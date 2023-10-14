



04.17 – Aprilia seems to have ease in setting times: Aleix Espargarò (SS) passes ahead of everyone in 1’31.376, behind him Quartararo (Yamaha, SS). The grip situation on the track seems much better.

04.15 – Vinales (Aprilia, SS) in the lead in 1’31.754, followed by Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac, HS) and Bagnaia (Ducati, HS). On the following lap the Italian took first place in 1’31.702.

04.13 – First chronometric references on the time monitor: Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac, HS) leader with 1’32.696, then Bagnaia (Ducati, HS) and Miller (KTM, SS).

04.10 – Green light for Mandalika’s PL2 – Thirty minutes available to the 21 drivers to find the best set-up in view of Qualifying and Sprint.

04.00 – First update dedicated to the weather. It’s sunny in Mandalika, the risk of rain for qualifying seems to have been averted.

MotoGP, Saturday full of events

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP fans and welcome back to the event dedicated to live coverage of the second free practice and qualifying session of the Indonesian Grand Prix in Mandalika fifteenth round of the 2023 world championship. Only one absent: Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), who chose to raise the white flag after testing the level of pain caused by his recent rib fracture.

On Friday the fastest were Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia), Maverick Vinales (Aprilia), and Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46). Surprisingly outside the top 10 is world championship leader Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati, 16th), who will start qualifying from Q1.

These are the times of the Saturday sessions: FP2 4.10-4.40 / Q1 4.50-5.05 / Q2 5.15-5.30 / Sprint 9.00.