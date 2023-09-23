Sprint GP India Analysis

Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) apparently didn’t struggle to win the Indian Sprint. The Spaniard was in the lead from the first corner and immediately put a reassuring margin between himself and the first of his pursuers, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati). The Italian champion managed to limit the damage again, thus maintaining a 33 point lead over his Spanish rival.

Marc Marquez (Honda) instead took advantage of the confusion of the first lap, arriving third at the finish line and managing to resist the comeback of Brad Binder (KTM), fourth.

Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) may be desperate for fifth position as he found himself 18th and last after the first corner due to a collision suffered by his teammate Luca Marini (Ducati VR46). The Rimini native was clearly the fastest on the track: his fastest lap (1’44.556) was over three tenths faster than that of the winner (1’44.903).

The points area is completed by a consistent Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) 6th, Jack Miller (KTM) 7th, Vinales (Aprilia) 8th, Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF) 9th.

Many crashes: Bradl (Honda LCR), Pol Espargarò (KTM GasGas), Marini (Ducati VR46), Mir (Honda), Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac), Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia).

Checkered flag for India Sprint – Nice victory for Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac), second Bagnaia (Ducati), third Marc Marquez (Honda).

Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) passed Quartararo (Yamaha) and finished fifth.



Last lap – Reassuring margin of 2.3 seconds for Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) over Bagnaia (Ducati). Marquez (Honda) will try to resist Binder (KTM).

10/11 – Penultimate lap, with Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) putting 2.5 seconds between himself and Bagnaia (Ducati). Marquez (Honda) is still third, with a three-tenths advantage over Binder (KTM). Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) has Quartararo (Yamaha) in his sights for fifth place.

9/11 – Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) is clearly the fastest on the track: the Italian is sixth after passing Miller (KTM). Fall for Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia).

8/11 – The top10:

1. Martin

2. Bagnaia +2.2

3. Marc Marquez +3.6

4. Binder +3.9

5. Quartararo +4.7

6. Miller +6.1

7. Bezzecchi +6.9

8. Vinales +8.8

9. Raul Fernandez +9.2

10. Di Giannantonio +10.3.

7/11 – Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) leads with 1″9 on Bagnaia (Ducati). Marc Marquez (Honda) has lost ground, now trailed by Binder (KTM) by four tenths.

⚠️ @marcmarquez93 has @BradBinder_33 closing in on him! The South African wants a podium from 13th on the grid! 🤯#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/k7jB7Nf9Ta — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 23, 2023

6/11 – Another 3 positions gained by Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), now seventh. The Italian passed Raul Fernandez and Vinales and took advantage of Zarco’s fall.

5/11 – Martin’s escape (Ducati Prima Pramac) is certified. The Spaniard has a 1″7 lead over Bagnaia (Ducati) and 2″2 over Marc Marquez (Honda).

Binder (KTM) is fourth after starting 13th.

4/11 – The top10:

1. Martin

2. Bagnaia +1.6

3. Marc Marquez +2.0

4. Binder +2.8

5. Quartararo +3.7

6. Miller +4.4

7. Zarco +5.5

8. Vinales +6.0

9. Raul Fernandez +6.4

10. Bezzecchi +7.8.

Bezzecchi’s comeback was furious, Joan Mir (Honda) crashed in Turn 3.

Bezzecchi is on a mission now! 👊 He’s desperately trying to make up ground! ⚔️#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/psxK7kc7vT — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 23, 2023

3/11 – Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) is running away, having a 1.4″ lead over Bagnaia (Ducati). In sixth position is Quartararo (Yamaha). Very bad Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia), 16th.

Multiple Turn 1 incidents under investigation! ⚠️@88jorgemartin leads as the Hondas run 3rd and 4th! 💨#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/sSdSsaDrGB — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 23, 2023

2/11 – Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) leads Bagnaia (Ducati), Marc Marquez (Honda), Mir (Honda) and Binder (KTM). Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) managed to stay up, but was 18th and last.

Departure – The traffic lights go out, off we go! In the lead is Martin, then Bagnaia, Mir, Marc Marquez and Binder. Marini hit Bezzecchi, Bradl and Pol Espargarò also hit the ground.

1.33pm – Reconnaissance tour. There will be 11 laps to complete for the 2023 Indian GP Sprint.

1.31pm – The track is dry and the riders are all on Slicks. All with Medium front and Soft rear.

1.30pm – Pitlane open, drivers will have one minute to exit the pits. The 21 protagonists of the Sprint will line up on the starting grid for the rapid procedure.

1.25pm ​​– The starting procedure will begin in five minutes and the pitlane will open for just one minute. The asphalt temperature was 32°, the air temperature was 33°.

1.15pm – Work continues on the track. The drivers will line up on dry tyres.

1.05pm – Another postponement, starting procedure starting at 1.30pm. It’s not raining on the track, the trucks are drying the asphalt and the blowers are trying to do the same thing with the starting boxes.

12.55 – Aleix Espargarò and Maverick Vinales are chatting with Loris Capirossi, complaining about the still wet starting straight. Another postponement: the departure procedure will start at 1.20pm.

12.50 – The Sprint starts in 18 minutes, at 1.08pm, the starting grid:

1st Row: Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac), Bagnaia (Ducati)

2nd Row: Marini (Ducati VR46), Mir (Honda), Marc Marquez (Honda)

3rd Row: Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac), Quartararo (Yamaha), Vinales (Aprilia)

4th Row: Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia), Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF), Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini)

5th Row: Binder (KTM), Nakagami (Honda LCR), Miller (KTM)

6th Row: Morbidelli (Yamaha), Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas), Oliveira (Aprilia RNF)

7th Row: Pol Espargarò (KTM GasGas), Bradl (Honda LCR), Pirro (Ducati).

12.45 – Checkered flag for India’s extra tests – The fastest was Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac, MS) in 1’49.017, then Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac, MS) and Bagnaia (Ducati).

Only Marc Marquez, Morbidelli and Di Giannantonio did not ride on slicks.



12.42 – Times drop significantly with slick tyres. Marini (Ducati VR46, MS) recorded a 1’54.037.

12.40 – Several riders on the track now on slicks. Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46, MS) is in the lead in 1’55.215, followed by Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac) and Miller (KTM).

12.36 – Now Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac) is the fastest in 1’55.585, followed by Miller (KTM) at nine hundredths and Marc Marquez (Honda) at six tenths. Bagnaia (Ducati) returns to the pits.

12.34 – Marc Marquez (Honda) takes the lead in 1’56.227, Miller (KTM) second at eight tenths and Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac) third at one second.

The track may be a bit wet and a bit dry 🔄 But the key areas and much of the racing line are dry right now! 👍#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xGn7tR1CrC — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 23, 2023

12.30 – Green light for the MotoGP extra tests – Fifteen minutes available to the 22 riders of the premier class to test the humid conditions of the Indian track.

Alex Marquez will not be there, struggling with a broken 3 ribs after his crash in Q1.

12.00 – By the time the Moto2 qualifying starts, it has stopped raining and the track could gradually dry out, at least on the racing line.

Who will take pole in #Moto2? 🚦 We’ll find out in less than 15 minutes 👀#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/VEI4Gyhbxv — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 23, 2023

11.30 – A real deluge hit the Buddh International Circuit in India. The program for MotoGP changes. Drivers will be allowed 15 minutes of testing on wet asphalt starting from 12.30pm. The Sprint was postponed to 1:08 p.m.

The rain has arrived! 🌧️ It’s getting heavier and heavier right as #Moto3 Q2 is meant to start! 🤯#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/dw9DAmSZCJ — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 23, 2023

The top 10 in the world rankings

1. Bagnaia (Ducati) 283

2. Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) 247

3. Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) 218

4. Binder (KTM) 171

5. Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) 160

6. Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac) 147

7. Marini (Ducati VR46) 135

8. Vinales (Aprilia) 128

9. Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) 108

10. Miller (KTM) 104.

MotoGP in India: it’s time for Sprint

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and enjoy reading the textual chronicle of the Sprint of the Indian Grand Prix of the MotoGP class. The main innovation of the 2023 MotoGP is the introduction of Sprint to Saturday afternoon, announced in August 2022. This is a fast race that will last half as many laps – rounded down if odd – than the traditional Sunday race. In India the pilots will be called upon to complete 11 laps, for which they will have a quantity of fuel equal to 12 liters available. The score will also be reduced proportionally: 12 points for first, 9 for second, 7 for third, 6 for fourth, 5 for fifth, 4 for sixth, 3 for seventh, 2 for eighth, 1 for the ninth. The points will be added to the general ranking. The starting grid for the Sprint was determined by the qualifying sessions held this morning, and will be identical to that of the race traditionally scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

We will leave at 12:00 Italian time.