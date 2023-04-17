



MotoGP – Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it fans of MotoGP and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct news of the Grand Prix of the Americas Austin, third weekend of the 2023 premier class world championship. There will be 22 riders competing for victory in the traditional Sunday race, on Saturday the Sprint was won by Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati). The championship leader is Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46). The start of the race is at 21:00 Italian.

Analysis Grand Prix of the Americas

What a missed opportunity for Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)! The Piedmontese looked fastest all weekend in Austin and crashed while leading on lap eight, closely followed by Alex Rins. And the weekend of the Spanish rider is instead to be framed, with the second place in the Sprint and the sensational and unexpected victory in the Americas. This is not a first time in Austin for Rins, as he took the top step of the podium in 2019. Honda returns to winning ways after 24 races, and Lucio Cecchinello’s LCR team for the first time since 2018. Second position for an excellent Luca Marini (Ducati VR46), consistent and capable of conquering his first podium in MotoGP. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) may be happy for third position, with an M1 that showed all the shortcomings of him in the overtaking suffered by Marini on the straight. After a more than uncertain start, Vinales (Aprilia) recovered to fourth place. Fifth Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia RNF), sixth the world championship leader Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), a bit subdued.

In the crash festival – 10 out of 22 riders – complete the points zone Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac), Morbidelli (Yamaha), Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini), Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas), Pirro (Ducati), Folger (KTM GasGas ), Binder (KTM).

In the world standings Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) holds on in front with 64 points, second Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) with 53, Alex Rins (Honda LCR) rises to third place with 47.

Checkered flag for the GP of the Americas – Alex Rins (Honda LCR) wins, second is Luca Marini (Ducati VR46), third Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha).

The world leader remains Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), sixth at the finish line.



Last lap – Tenth crash, this time it’s Stefan Bradl (Honda). Rins (Honda LCR) is completing the final lap, after seeing Lucio Cecchinello at the pit wall advising him to take it easy.

19/20 – Rins (Honda LCR) is always first with 2″9 on Marini (Ducati VR46), third Quartararo (Yamaha) at 4″5 after a mistake.

18/20 – Rins (Honda LCR) is confidently leading the race. Marini (Ducati VR46) is solidly second, 1″3 ahead of Quartararo (Yamaha). Followed by Vinales, Oliveira, Bezzecchi, Zarco, Morbidelli, Di Giannantonio and Augusto Fernandez to complete the top 10.

17/20 – Unchanged positions and gaps, when there are four laps to go.

16/20 – Rins (Honda LCR) maintains a 2″2 advantage over Marini (Ducati VR46) and 3″1 over Quartararo (Yamaha). World championship leader Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) is struggling and is sixth, closely guarded by Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac).

15/20 – Rins (Honda LCR) seems to resist, the top 10:

1. Rins

2. Marines +2.5

3. Quartararo +3.2

4. Vinales +7.1

5. Oliveira +7.6

6. Bezzecchi +8.5

7. Zarco +9.0

8. Morbidelli +14.1

9. Di Giannantonio +21.5

10. Augusto Fernandez +22.2.

Also in the points are the test riders Bradl (Honda) 11th, Pirro (Ducati) 12th and Folger (KTM GasGas) 13th, although the latter is 30″ behind the Italian and 53″ behind Rins.

14/20 – Marini (Ducati VR46) is second, and is trying to push to catch up with Rins (Honda LCR): 1″9 between the two. Difficult moment for Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), passed first by Vinales (Aprilia) and then by Oliveira (Aprilia RNF), now sixth.

13/20 – Rins (Honda LCR) always has 2″1 on his pursuers. Luca Marini (Ducati VR46) overtook Quartararo (Yamaha), stripping him on the straight.

12/20 – Another fall, we are at 9, this time for Nakagami (Honda LCR). Folger (KTM GasGas) is in the points, even though he is already 43 seconds behind Rins after just 12 laps.

11/20 – Rins (Honda LCR) tries to manage the advantage over his rivals, which amounts to just over two seconds. Quartararo (Yamaha) and Marini (Ducati VR46) are fighting for second and third place. 3 seconds away from the two are Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) and Vinales (Aprilia). Oliveira (Aprilia RNF) is sixth, while Binder (KTM) falls.

10/20 – Joan Mir (Honda) crashes, top10 in the middle of the race:

1. Rins

2. Quartararo +2.3

3. Marines +3.0

4. Bezzecchi +5.7

5. Vinales +6.0

6. Zarco +6.4

7. Oliveira +6.6

8. Binder +6.9

9. Morbidelli +10.3

10. Nakagami +12.6.

9/20 – Rins (Honda LCR) is leading the group with a 2″1 lead over Quartararo (Yamaha) and 2″7 over Marini (Ducati VR46), who has the French champion in his sights.

8/20 – Fall of Bagnaia (Ducati) in the first sector, desolation in the Ducati garage! Rins (Honda LCR) takes the lead, followed by Quartararo (Yamaha) and Marini (Ducati VR46).

7/20 – The gaps between the top three are always unchanged. Quartararo (Yamaha) is always fourth at 2″4.

Crash for Jack Miller (KTM) in the second sector, when he was third. In the pits Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF), with the lowering device blocked.

6/20 – Bagnaia (Ducati) continues in the lead with half a second ahead of Rins (Honda LCR). He also holds Jack Miller (KTM), 1 “2 from the top. Vinales (Aprilia) also gains another position, now eighth after passing Oliveira (Aprilia RNF).

5/20 – Top10 after the first quarter of the match:

1. Bagnaia

2. Rins +0.3

3. Miller +1.3

4. Quartararo +2.3

5. Marines +2.9

6. Bezzecchi +3.9

7. Zarco +5.7

8. Oliveira +5.9

9. Vinales +6.0

10. Binder +6.6.

4/20- Bagnaia (Ducati) is closely followed by Rins (Honda LCR), always menacing behind him. Vinales (Aprilia) gained ninth position after passing Binder (KTM).

3/20 – Rins (Honda LCR) closed the gap from Bagnaia (Ducati) to three tenths. In third position always Miller (KTM) 1 second from the top.

2/20 – Bagnaia (Ducati) has already placed eight tenths between himself and Rins (Honda LCR). Followed by Miller, Quartararo, Marini, Bezzecchi, Zarco, Oliveira, Binder and Vinales. It should be noted the departure of Miller (KTM), who started from the tenth box of the grid.

The replays clarified the dynamics of the crash on the first lap, with Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) losing the apex and knocking Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) down.

Departure – Off to the GP Americas! Bagnaia (Ducati) maintains the first position, followed by Rins, Marini, Miller, Quartararo, Aleix Espargarò.

Two protagonists already out, Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) and Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), who have come into contact.

Miller (KTM) is now third, with Quartararo (Yamaha) fourth. Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) also crashed in Turn 12.

21.00 – Reconnaissance lap of the Circuit of the Americas for the 22 drivers in the race. Hard-Soft tires for everyone.

What to expect from the GP of the Americas?

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) is certainly the big favorite for the 20 laps of Austin, given that in yesterday’s Sprint he won by gap. The four pursuers on the grid are hunting for a place on the podium: Alex Rins (Honda LCR), Luca Marini (Ducati VR46), Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46). Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) and Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) are also hoping for a good race over the distance. Quartararo (Yamaha) is penalized by the speed of his bike and a podium position would be miraculous. Finally Jorge Martin (Ducati Before Pramac): the Spaniard starts 12th, but with a good start he too could be at stake for a top3 finish.

20.40 – The top 10 of the drivers standings:

1. Bezzecchi 54

2. Bagnaia 53

3. Zarco 35

4. Alex Marquez 33

5. Vinales 32

6. Martin 29

7. Binder 27

8. Miller 26

9. Rins 22

10. Morbidelli 21.

20.30 – This is the starting grid for the Grand Prix of the Americas:

1st row: Bagnaia (Ducati), Rins (Honda LCR), Marini (Ducati VR46)

2nd row: Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia)

3rd Row: Quartararo (Yamaha), Vinales (Aprilia), Zarco (Ducati Before Pramac)

4th Row: Miller (KTM), Binder (KTM), Martin (Ducati Before Pramac)

5th Row: Mir (Honda), Morbidelli (Yamaha), Oliveira (Aprilia RNF)

6th row: Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini), Nakagami (Honda LCR), Pirro (Ducati)

7th Row: Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF), Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas), Bradl (Honda)

8th row: Folger (KTM GasGas).

The last stage of the new MotoGP 2023 format is the traditional one Sunday race, which will leave at 21:00 Italian time. To Austin, scene of the third championship contest of 2023, three starting riders will be missing, due to injuries sustained in the first two races, namely Enea Bastianini (Ducati), Pol Espargarò (KTM GasGas) and Marc Marquez (Honda), who will be replaced respectively by Michele Pirro , Jonas Folger and Stefan Bradl. The 10 laps of the Sprint on Saturday recorded the peremptory victory of Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), who preceded Alex Rins (Honda LCR) and Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) to the finish line. Nothing new for the Sunday grand prix, which will keep the traditional number of laps (20) and the classic score (25, 20, 16, 13, 11, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1) and will use the starting grid generated by qualifying.