06.20 – Hard-medium combination for Bagnaia who is lapping with an excellent pace, 30″3. Fall without consequences for Marc Marquez, who lost the rear at low speed at the hairpin to the right after the descent going down the hill to the left.

06.15 – Marini continues to be at the bottom of the ranking, for the VR46 driver, already last this morning, he has to deal with physical pain (remember that he has just recovered from a broken collarbone and that in Indonesia during the race he was hit and sent to land by Brad Binder).

06.10 – Binder is in the lead for now in 1’29″365.

06.05 – Drivers currently engaged in the Sprint simulation, the objective is to understand which tire works best between hard, medium and soft.

06.00 – Green light at the end of the pit lane.

05.45 – The sun is shining on Phillip Island.

Bagnaia at +18 on Martin

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live writing of the Tests of Australian Grand Prix of MotoGP.

In FP1 he was the fastest Jorge Martin using a soft rubber in the finish.