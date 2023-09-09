



11.21 – Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) speeds across the finish line with first position and a new track record of 1’30.832.

11.20 – The times drop considerably: the leader is now Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) in 1’31.027, second Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) in 1’31.127, third Bagnaia (Ducati) in 1’31.179.

11.18 – First lap for all riders: Binder (KTM) is first in 1’31.921, followed by Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) and Pedrosa (KTM).

11.15 – Green light for Q2 in Misano – Fifteen minutes available to the 12 drivers to establish the pole position and the first four rows of the starting grid for the Sprint and Sunday race. All riders on Hard-Soft tyres.

Drivers who will compete in Q2:

Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46)

Vinales (Aprilia)

Pedrosa (KTM)

Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac)

Marini (Ducati VR46)

Marc Marquez (Honda)

Bagnaia (Ducati)

Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini)

Binder (KTM)

Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF)

Oliveira (Aprilia RNF)

Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia).

The Aprilias are looking good! 🤩 Oliveira and @AleixEspargaro will join their teammates in Q2 👏#SanMarinoGP 🇸🇲 pic.twitter.com/BpDQRrJIVH — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 9, 2023

11.05 – Checkered flag for Q1 in Misano – Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia, HS) was the fastest in 1’31.272 and qualified for Q2 together with Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia). Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) was eliminated by just 38 thousandths.



11.04 – Guizzo by Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia, HS), new leader in 1’31.429. Second is Oliveira, third Pirro, fourth Bradl, fifth Zarco.

11.03 – Yellow flag for the second crash of Pol Espargarò (KTM GasGas) in Turn 13. Fabio Quartararo’s (Yamaha) attempt was neutered after two record sectors.

11.02 – Happy notes at Honda, Stefan Bradl is currently 2nd in 1’31.560. The German is taking the 2024 prototype to the track.

11.00 – Drivers back on track for the second sequence of laps. Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) is in difficulty, on a track on which he has never achieved great results, after his crash on Friday afternoon.

10.56 – Ranking after the first run:

1. Oliveira 1’31.450

2. Quartararo +0.3

3. Pyrrhus +0.3

4. Augusto Fernandez +0.4

5. Bradl +0.5

6. Morbidelli +0.5

7. Miller +0.6

8. Pol Espargarò +0.6

9. Aleix Espargarò +0.6

10. Mir +1.0

11. Di Giannantonio +1.1

12. Zarco +1.1.

10.55am – Another crossing of the finish line. Oliveira (Aprilia RNF, HS) is the fastest in 1’31.450, second Quartararo (Yamaha, HS) in 1’31.806.

10.53 – First fastest lap completed for all drivers. First is Quartararo (Yamaha, HS) in 1’32.047, second Pirro (Ducati, HS) in 1’32.102. Followed by Pol Espargarò (KTM GasGas), Morbidelli (Yamaha) and Mir (Honda).

Fall for Pol Espargarò (KTM GasGas).

10.50 – Green light for Q1 in Misano – Fifteen minutes available for the 13 drivers to obtain the two passes for Q2.

Drivers participating in Q1:

Pol Espargarò (KTM GasGas)

Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia)

Quartararo (Yamaha)

Morbidelli (Yamaha)

Bradl (Honda)

Pirro (Ducati)

Miller (KTM)

Zarco (Ducati Before Pramac)

Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini)

Nakagami (Honda LCR)

Mir (Honda)

Oliveira (Aprilia RNF)

Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas).

Takahashi (Honda LCR) excluded for failing to reach a valid time limit. The Japanese will not participate in qualifying and races.

10.40 – Checkered flag for the Misano FP2 – A consistent Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) closed the session in the lead in 1’31.803, second was Michele Pirro (Ducati), third was Luca Marini (Ducati VR46).



10.36 – Another progress by Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac, HM) in 1’32.038. Fifth position for Vinales (Aprilia, HS), sixth for Marc Marquez (Honda, HS).

10.34 – Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac, HM) improves in 1’32.061. Behind Pirro, second, goes Luca Marini (Ducati VR46).

10.32 – New leader Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac, HM) in 1’32.073, second again Pirro (Ducati), third Bagnaia (Ducati).

10.26 – Crash on the outgoing lap for Luca Marini (Ducati VR46), just as teammate Marco Bezzecchi takes the lead in 1’32.018.

10.25 – Top10 mid-FP2:

1. Pirro 1’32.169

2. Bagnaia +0.08

3. Viñales +0.1

4. Quartararo +0.2

5. Raul Fernandez +0.2

6. Miller +0.2

7. Pol Espargarò +0.3

8. Bezzecchi +0.3

9. Aleix Espargarò +0.3

10. Zarco +0.3.

10.22 – Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF) also crashed. Vinales (Aprilia, HS) is third, Bagnaia (Ducati, HS) is second.

10.19 – Pirro (Ducati, HS) is the new leader in 1’32.169, followed by Quartararo, Raul Fernandez, Vinales and Marc Marquez. Special helmet for Misano for Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati).

#SanMarinoGP 🇸🇲

When Art meets SPEED, only cool things can happen 😎 My Special Helmet in collaboration with @gianpierotweet pic.twitter.com/yPvz1ErnYU — Pecco Bagnaia (@PeccoBagnaia) September 9, 2023

10.17 – Best time for Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF, HS) in 1’32.428, Quartararo (Yamaha, HS) beats him again in 1’32.375.

10.15 – Takumi Takahashi (Honda LCR) also crashed after a highside in Turn 6. Quartararo (Yamaha, HS) in the lead in 1’32.546, then Marc Marquez (Honda, HS) and Pol Espargarò (KTM GasGas, HS).

10.13 – First lap times: Quartararo (Yamaha, HS) first in 1’32.713, then Pirro (Ducati, HS) and Morbidelli (Yamaha, MM).

Crash for Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini) in Turn 14.

Early crash for @FabioDiggia49 💥 The Italian goes down at T14 in his out lap ⚠️#SanMarinoGP 🇸🇲 pic.twitter.com/JE9VhoQfZT — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 9, 2023

10.10 – Green light for the Misano FP2 – Thirty minutes available to the drivers to find the best set-up for qualifying and races. The session will not have any ranking implications in view of Q1 and Q2.

Special livery for the two Ducatis of the Gresini team: homage to the founder Fausto with the colors of the Italia team.

09.45 – First Saturday update dedicated to weather conditions: the sun is shining on the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. Perfect weather for the protagonists of the MotoGP.

MotoGP, an action-packed Saturday

Hello dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP enthusiasts and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the live news of the second free practice and qualifying session of the San Marino and Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Misano Adriatico, twelfth round of the 2023 world championship. Two absent in the second Italian stage of the MotoGP, namely Alex Rins (Honda LCR) – taken over by Takumi Takahashi – and Enea Bastianini (Ducati). There will be 24 riders on the track: three wild cards will be present, namely Dani Pedrosa (KTM), Stefan Bradl (Honda) and Michele Pirro (Ducati).

On Friday the fastest were Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) with the new circuit record of 1’30.846, Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) and Dani Pedrosa (KTM). Outside the top 10 are Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia), Quartararo (Yamaha), Miller (KTM) and Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac), who will start qualifying from Q1.

These are the times of the Saturday sessions: FP2 10.10-10.40 / Q1 10.50-11.05 / Q2 11.15-11.30 / Sprint 15.00.