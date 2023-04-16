MotoGP – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP enthusiasts and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the live news of the Austin Sprint, venue for the third round of the 2023 premier class world championship. The 22 centaurs are ready to battle it out on the Circuit of The Americas, after the great show given in the first two Sprints in Portugal and Argentina. All eyes are on the poleman and reigning world champion, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), who will start in front of everyone, with world championship leader Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) fifth. The race will start at 22:00 Italian time.

21.40 – The top 10 of the MotoGP world rankings:

1. Bezzecchi 50

2. Bagnaia 41

3. Zarco 35

4. Alex Marquez 33

5. Vinales 32

6. Miller 25

7. Binder 22

8. Martin 22

9. Morbidelli 21

10. Quartararo 18.

21.30 – This is the starting grid of the Austin Sprint:

1st row: Bagnaia (Ducati), Rins (Honda LCR), Marini (Ducati VR46)

2nd row: Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia)

3rd Row: Quartararo (Yamaha), Vinales (Aprilia), Zarco (Ducati Before Pramac)

4th Row: Miller (KTM), Binder (KTM), Martin (Ducati Before Pramac)

5th Row: Mir (Honda), Morbidelli (Yamaha), Oliveira (Aprilia RNF)

6th row: Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini), Nakagami (Honda LCR), Pirro (Ducati)

7th Row: Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF), Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas), Bradl (Honda)

8th row: Folger (KTM GasGas).

Pol Espargarò (KTM GasGas), Marc Marquez (Honda) and Enea Bastianini (Ducati) are absent due to injury this weekend, replaced respectively by Jonas Folger, Stefan Bradl and Michele Pirro.

The main novelty of the 2023 World Championship is the introduction of the Sprint to Saturday afternoon, announced last August. It is a fast race that will last the half the rounds – rounded down if odd – compared to the traditional Sunday race. To Austin pilots will be called to complete 10 rounds, for which they will have a quantity of fuel equal to 12 litres. The score will also be reduced proportionally: 12 points for the first, 9 for the second, 7 for the third, 6 for the fourth, 5 for the fifth, 4 for the sixth, 3 for the seventh, 2 for the eighth, 1 for the ninth. The points will go towards the general classification. The starting grid for the Sprint was determined by qualifying go on stage this morning, and it will be identical to that of the race scheduled according to tradition on Sunday afternoon