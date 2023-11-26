10.35 – First update, as usual, dedicated to the weather in Valencia. Always blue sky veiled by some sporadic clouds. The air temperature is 13°, the public is taking their seats in the stands.

MotoGP in Valencia: it’s race day

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and enjoy reading the textual chronicle of Warm Up and the Grand Prix of the Valencian Community of the MotoGP class, twentieth and last race of the calendar. The final stage of the new 2023 MotoGP format is the traditional Sunday race, which will start at 3pm Italian time. Two absent: Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia RNF), replaced by Lorenzo Savadori, and Joan Mir (Honda).

It will be the last race with the current teams for several riders: Marc Marquez (Honda), Luca Marini (Ducati VR46), Johann Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac), Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini), Alex Rins (Honda LCR), Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha) and Pol Espargarò (KTM GasGas).

The 13 laps of the Sprint on Saturday saw the victory of Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac), ahead of Brad Binder (KTM) and Marc Marquez (Honda). Bagnaia (Ducati) finished fifth.

Nothing new for Sunday’s grand prix, which will maintain the traditional number of laps (27 in Valencia) and the classic score (25, 20, 16, 13, 11, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1) and will use the starting grid generated by qualifying.

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) sees the concrete possibility of reconfirming himself as world champion ahead of him: he will have to defend his 14 point lead over Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac). To win the title it will be enough for him to reach at least fifth place at the finish line.

In the afternoon – at 10.40 am Italian time – the Warm Up will start: 10 minutes for a quick test of the set-up and a check of the track conditions in view of the afternoon race.