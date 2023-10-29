



09.00 – Off to the reconnaissance tour. There will be 26 laps that the 21 drivers will be asked to complete to cover the distance of the Thai Grand Prix.

The choice of tires

All with Medium front and Hard rear, except Alex Marquez (Media-Media) and Pol Espargarò (Hard-Hard).

The rain clouds are looming! 🌧️ Will the @Michelin_Sport wet weather tires be called into action? 🤔 For now though, it’s a dry race! 👇#ThaiGP 🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/AZ5HRez72k — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 29, 2023

08.50 – The riders are finding their concentration, with ten minutes left until the start of the Thailand GP. It’s time for the national anthem on the starting line.

Which way will the pendulum swing? 🤔 The pressure is on in Buriram! 👊#ThaiGP 🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/nLkSfWqPYq — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 29, 2023

08.30 – Usual first update dedicated to weather conditions: the sky is very overcast on Buriram. The risk of rain is far from averted.

So in the Warm Up

1. Quartararo (Yamaha) 1’30.257

2. Bagnaia (Ducati) +0.002

3. Morbidelli (Yamaha) +0.1

4. Pol Espargarò (KTM GasGas) +0.1

5. Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) +0.2

6. Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) +0.2

7. Vinales (Aprilia) +0.2

8. Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac) +0.2

9. Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) +0.3

10. Marini (Ducati VR46) +0.3.

The starting grid of the GP

1st Row: Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac), Marini (Ducati VR46), Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia)

2nd Row: Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46), Binder (KTM), Bagnaia (Ducati)

3rd Row: Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), Marc Marquez (Honda), Vinales (Aprilia)

4th Row: Quartararo (Yamaha), Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac), Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas)

5th Row: Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini), Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF), Miller (KTM)

6th Row: Nakagami (Honda LCR), Pol Espargarò (KTM GasGas), Morbidelli (Yamaha)

7th Row: Mir (Honda), Oliveira (Aprilia RNF), Bastianini (Ducati).

The top 10 in the world rankings

1. Bagnaia (Ducati) 369

2. Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) 351

3. Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) 297

4. Binder (KTM) 233

5. Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) 190

6. Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac) 188

7. Vinales (Aprilia) 170

8. Marini (Ducati VR46) 155

9. Miller (KTM) 144

10. Quartararo (Yamaha) 134.

MotoGP in Buriram: it’s race day

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and enjoy reading the textual chronicle of the Thai Grand Prix of the MotoGP class. The last stage of the new 2023 MotoGP format is the traditional Sunday race, which will start at 09:00 Italian time. In Buriram, the scene of the seventeenth world championship contest of 2023, only one starting driver will be missing, Alex Rins (Honda LCR)

The 13 laps of the Sprint on Saturday saw the victory of Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac), ahead of Brad Binder (KTM) and Luca Marini (Ducati VR46). Nothing new for Sunday’s grand prix, which will maintain the traditional number of laps (26) and the classic score (25, 20, 16, 13, 11, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1) and will use the starting grid generated by qualifying.

The Sunday race will start at 09.00.