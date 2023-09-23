



07.31 – Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini) has meanwhile taken fourth position, 0.174 seconds behind the leader Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia).

07.27 – Aleix Espargarò’s Aprilia is now in the lead in 1’45.701, new leader by just 22 thousandths. Luca Marini (Ducati VR46), very fast yesterday, is tenth.

07.25 – Top10 halfway through FP2:

1. Marc Marquez 1’45.723

2. Alex Marquez +0.05

3. Quartararo +0.2

4. Bezzecchi +0.2

5. Bagnaia +0.3

6. Martin +0.3

7. Augusto Fernandez +0.3

8. Mir +0.3

9. Aleix Espargarò +0.5

10. Morbidelli +0.7.

Top of the pile! 🔝 Things definitely seem more positive for @marcmarquez93 and Honda this weekend! 💪#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/aaY5eC2wYm — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 23, 2023

07.22 – Marc Marquez (Honda) is the fastest in 1’45.723, second Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), third Quartararo (Yamaha).

07.20 – Another leader, this time Bagnaia (Ducati) in 1’46.495, overtaken by Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) in 1’45.980. Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) was even faster in 1’45.775.

07.15 – Fall for Johann Zarco (Ducati Prima Pramac) in Turn 5, yellow flags. New leader Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini) in 1’46.645, second is now Mir (Honda).

07.14 – Best time by Marc Marquez (Honda) in 1’47.414, then Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF) and Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia).

07.10 – Green light for India’s FP2 – Thirty minutes available to the 22 MotoGP riders for the second free practice session. There will be no ranking implications, these tests are dedicated to finding the best set-up in view of qualifying and races.

07.00 – First update of the day dedicated to the decision to reduce the number of laps to be covered in the races, due to the great heat. In the Sprint there will be 11 laps to complete (instead of 12) and in the GP there will be 21 (and not 24).

MotoGP, an action-packed Saturday

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP fans and welcome back to the event dedicated to live coverage of the second free practice and qualifying session of the Indian Grand Prix of Greater Noidathirteenth round of the 2023 world championship. Two absent in the debut stage of the MotoGP in India, namely Alex Rins (Honda LCR) – taken over by Stefan Bradl – and Enea Bastianini (Ducati) – replaced by Michele Pirro.

On Friday the fastest were Luca Marini (Ducati VR46), Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac) and Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia). Outside the top 10 are Brad Binder (KTM) and Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) who will start qualifying from Q1.

These are the times of the Saturday sessions: FP2 7.10-7.40 / Q1 7.50-8.05 / Q2 8.15-8.30 / Sprint 12.00.