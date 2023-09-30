



03.18 – The leader is now Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) in 1’45.048, then Bagnaia (Ducati), Marquez (Honda) and Quartararo (Yamaha).

03.15 – Raul Fernandez (Aprilia RNF) is first in 1’46.237, then Quartararo (Yamaha) and Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac). All drivers are on the track with Hard-Soft tyres.

03.10 – Green light for FP2 at Motegi – Thirty minutes available to the 21 drivers to find the best set-up in view of Qualifying and races.

We will see Stefan Bradl (Honda LCR) on the track for the first time this weekend, replacing Alex Rins, who raised the white flag at the end of Friday in Motegi. Still precarious physical conditions for the Spaniard, who returned after three and a half months of absence due to a fractured tibia and fibula.

Green light for FP2! 🚦 One final session to get things clicking before qualifying! 👊#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/SYInrJ1Mmq — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 30, 2023

03.00 – First update dedicated to weather conditions: it’s not raining in Motegi. Everything is ready for Free Practice 2 and Qualifying.

MotoGP, Saturday full of events

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP fans and welcome back to the event dedicated to live coverage of the second free practice and qualifying session of the Japanese Grand Prix in Motegi, fourteenth round of the 2023 world championship. Four absent in the Asian stage, namely Luca Marini (Ducati VR46), Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), Enea Bastianini (Ducati) – replaced by Michele Pirro – and Alex Rins (Honda LCR), who raised the white flag after Friday’s practice. – taken over by Stefan Bradl.

On Friday the fastest were Brad Binder (KTM), Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) and Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia). Outside the top 10 are Quartararo (Yamaha) and Marquez (Honda), who will start qualifying from Q1.

These are the times of the Saturday sessions: FP2 3.10-3.40 / Q1 3.50-4.05 / Q2 4.15-4.30 / Sprint 8.00.