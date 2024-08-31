Checkered flag for Q2 at Aragon – Fantastic pole position for Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini) in 1’46.766, with him in pole position Pedro Acosta (KTM GasGas) at 0″840 and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) at 0″842. Second row for Jorge Martin (Ducati), Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini) and Franco Morbidelli (Ducati Pramac). Third row for Brad Binder (KTM), Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia Trackhouse) and Raul Fernandez (Aprilia Trackhouse). Fourth row for Johann Zarco (Honda LCR), Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) and Vinales (Aprilia).

11.29 – Pedro Acosta (KTM GasGas, MS) takes second place, still eight tenths behind.

11.27 – Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini, MS) is impressive: 1’46.766 and seven tenths taken from his previous time. The first of his rivals is now Bagnaia (Ducati, MS), 842 thousandths behind. Martin (Ducati Pramac, MS) is third at 0″884.

11.25 – Martin (Ducati Pramac, MS) launched himself before the others to try to set a valid time. 1’48.335, a wide gap of eight and a half tenths but third position and virtual front row.

11.21 – The top 10 after the first run:

1. Marc Marquez 1’47.478

2. Acosta +0.6

3. Bagnaia +1.0

4. Morbidelli +1.5

5. Alex Marquez +1.8

6. Raul Fernandez +1.9

7. Zarco +2.0

8. Oliveira +2.8

9. Aleix Espargaro +3.2

10. Viñales +5.6

11. Binder st

12. Martin st

All riders on Medium front and Soft rear, with one exception, Vinales on double Soft.

11.20 – Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini, MS) improves to 1’47.478. The first of the pursuers is Pedro Acosta (KTM GasGas, MS) in 1’48.108, third is Bagnaia (Ducati, MS) in 1’48.508.

11.19 – First lap affected by yellow flags in the first sector. Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini, MS) in the lead in 1’47.966, half a second behind Acosta (KTM GasGas, MS), 1″3 behind Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini, MS).

11.18 – Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac, MS) crashes while setting out for his first flying lap, at Turn 5.

11.15am – Green light for Q2 in Aragon – Fifteen minutes available to the 12 drivers to secure pole position and establish the first four rows of the grid.

Drivers participating in Q2

Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini)

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia)

Maverick Viñales (Aprilia)

Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac)

Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini)

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

Franco Morbidelli (Ducati Pramac)

Johann Zarco (LCR Honda)

Raul Fernandez (Aprilia Trackhouse)

Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia Trackhouse)

Brad Binder (KTM)

Pedro Acosta (KTM GasGas).

Checkered flag for Q1 at Aragon – Great lap by Acosta (KTM GasGas, MS) in 1’48.018, but Brad Binder (KTM, MS) did better than him in 1’47.958.

Binder and Acosta therefore qualify for Q2, with Bezzecchi third, Bastianini fourth and Miller fifth.

11.03 – Di Giannantonio (Ducati VR46, MS) climbs the rankings in 1’48.687 and is third, just 0″038 behind Miller in first.

11.02 – The drivers are heading out for the final laps of Q1.

10.57 – The top 10 after the first run:

1. Miller 1’48.649

2. Acosta +0.03

3. Binder +0.1

4. Bezzecchi +0.3

5. Quartararo +0.8

6. By Giannantonio +0.8

7. Augusto Fernandez +0.8

8. Nakagami +1.6

9. Bastianini +1.6

10. My +1.9

11. Rins +2.1

12. Marines +2.2.

10.56 – Acosta remains first, Binder (KTM, MS) advances to second position in 1’48.752. Bastianini’s (Ducati, MS) first attempts are not good, only ninth.

10.54 – First lap for all riders, Acosta (KTM GasGas, MS) in 1’48.679, second Miller (KTM, SS) in 1’49.299. Third Binder (KTM, MS), fourth Di Giannantonio (Ducati VR46, MS), fifth Quartararo (Yamaha, SS).

10.50am – Green light for Q1 in Aragon – Fifteen minutes available to the 12 riders of the premier class to get the two passes that guarantee access to Q2 and the first four rows of the grid.

Drivers participating in Q1

Brad Binder (KTM)

Pedro Acosta (KTM Gas Gas)

Fabio DiGiannantonio (Ducati VR46)

Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46)

Enea Bastianini (Ducati)

Jack Miller (KTM)

Luca Marini (Honda)

Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas)

Rins (Yamaha)

Quartararo (Yamaha)

See (Honda)

Nakagami (Honda LCR).

10.40am – Checkered flag for FP2 at Aragon – On a track that was still not completely dry, Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini) ended the session in the lead with a final burst of 1’49.812. Half a second ahead of second-place Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac) and third-place Jack Miller (KTM). Bagnaia (Ducati) finished 11th at 1″3.

10.35 – Five minutes to go in the session, times still 4.5 seconds off yesterday’s. Behind Acosta now Martin (Ducati Pramac) and Miller (KTM), both six hundredths behind.

10.31 – Behind Acosta (KTM GasGas) and Binder (KTM), there is now Quartararo (Yamaha, SS) at 1″041.

10.29 – There is a new leader, Pedro Acosta (KTM GasGas, MS) in 1’51.231. Another lap and another improvement for the Spaniard, 1’50.386, a good 1″1 faster than Binder (KTM), second.

10.26 – Binder (KTM, MS) takes the lead in 1’51.579, Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini, SS) is fourth on the fifth lap in 1’52.133.

10.25 – The top 10:

1. Oliveira 1’51.793

2. Binder +0.2

3. Bagnaia +0.2

4. Raul Fernandez +0.4

5.Martin +0.5

6. Morbidelli +0.8

7. Bastianini +1.0

8. Miller +1.0

9. Quartararo +1.1

10. Marc Marquez +1.7.

10.20 – Times continue to drop significantly, with Martin (Ducati Pramac, MS) still leading in 1’52.297. Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini) and Vinales (Aprilia) have only just entered the track, with Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) still in the pits.

10.16 – Martin (Ducati Pramac, MS) lapped in 1’54.798, almost two seconds faster than Morbidelli (Ducati VR46, MS).

10.14 – Rather high times obviously at this start – too dry for the wet and treacherous for the slicks -, with Martin (Ducati Pramac, MS) leading in 1’58.671, then Oliveira (Aprilia Trackhouse, SS) and Bagnaia (Ducati, SS).

10.10 – Green light for FP2 in Aragon – The track has dried out further in these minutes and allows the MotoGP riders to ride with slick tires. The 30 minutes of free practice have begun, essential for finding the best setup for Saturday.

09.45 – First update of the day dedicated to the weather: it rained during the night in Alcaniz and the track has large patches of damp. Low temperatures: 21° air temperature and just 24° asphalt temperature.

Motorland Aragon warms up its engines

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP fans and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to live coverage of the second free practice session and two qualifying heats of the Aragon Grand Prixtwelfth round of the 2024 world championship.

The track record for MotoGP is the1’45.801 yesterday’s Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini).

Some useful links:

– weekend schedules: https://www.formulapassion.it/motogp/motogp-orari/orari-tv-gp-aragon-2024-motorland-alcaniz-televisione-diretta-sky-differita-tv8-programmazione-dove-vederla-bagnaia-marquez-martin-ducati

– weather forecast: https://www.formulapassion.it/motogp/motogp-meteo/gp-aragon-che-tempo-fara-allerta-gialla-per-temporali-per-venerdi-pomeriggio

– the guide to MotoGP 2024: https://www.formulapassion.it/motorsport/guide/guida-motogp-2024-calendario-orari-tv-sky-tv8-piloti-team.