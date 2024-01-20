The most awaited moment has arrived: today is the day when Marc Marquez will unveil his bike, but, for the first time in eleven years, it won't be a Honda. The eight-time world champion is now a Ducati rider and will contest the 2024 MotoGP season aboard the Gresini team's Desmosedici. It is the team from Faenza that opens the dance of the presentations with an event held this afternoon in Riccione.

The venue chosen is particular, the Coccoricò, a well-known disco in Romagna, hosts the presentation of the Gresini team, which experiences 2024 as a… Cinema. Yes, because the leitmotif adopted for this year is precisely the cinematographic one, with references to blockbusters and cult films. Perhaps the most bizarre but also the most effective way to describe the situation currently experienced in the team and which is widespread among fans and professionals. What will Marc look like dressed in blue and red?

It's one of the questions we've been asking ourselves since the agreement was made official, but today we will have the answer. In the late afternoon, Marc and Alex Marquez will unveil the Ducati with which they will race in MotoGP in 2024, once again as teammates as happened in 2020 (even if only for one actual race, due to Marc's now famous accident in Jerez).

Photo by: Estrella Galicia 0.0 Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Undoubtedly, the MotoGP department is the most awaited, but Gresini is not just the premier class: before the key moment, in which all the spotlight will be on the most famous brothers of the championship, the Faenza team will present the MotoE and Moto2 riders. If for the fully electric category we continue to focus on the couple formed by Matteo Ferrari and Alessio Finello, the team of the intermediate class will completely change. In fact, Manuel Gonzalez and Albert Arenas will wear the Gresini colors.

At 5.30pm “the cinema will begin”. Will Gresini keep the colors of the last two seasons? Or will Marc's arrival also upset the livery? We'll find out when the MotoGP riders finally take off the two GP23s, last year's bikes that Alex and Marc will ride this season.

The presentation of the Gresini team will open the proceedings and Motorsport.com will be on site. This will then be followed by the official Ducati, which will be revealed on Monday in Madonna di Campiglio and where Motorsport.com will be present. All the other teams will follow (here are the dates of the presentations).