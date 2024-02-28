There is less and less left until the start of the 2024 MotoGP season and the Prima Pramac Racing team presents its bike just before the traffic lights go out, but it does so in style. To unveil the Ducati, he chose the splendid setting of the Sakhir Circuit in Bahrain. MotoGP and Formula 1 come together: this weekend the top four-wheel championship returns to action in Bahrain and the event is held in conjunction with the start of the race weekend.

After coming close to achieving the world championship dream last year, the Pramac team is ready to face another season in which it aims to further improve the extraordinary results obtained in 2023. It will be an important year for Paolo Campinoti's team, which has Jorge Martin the diamond tip. The Spaniard, vice world champion, is eager to take a further step forward in view of an official promotion for 2025 (considering that he is already all set for Fermin Aledguer's arrival in Pramac next year).

Not just Martin: this year the Prima Pramac team can count on the experience and talent of Franco Morbidelli, who is eager to get on the bike and familiarize himself with the Desmosedici GP24. Lots of bad luck for the Roman driver this winter, in which an accident during training prevented him from carrying out the winter tests. The start of the season will not be easy for Morbidelli, but he is ready to get back in the saddle and rediscover the competitiveness that has been missing in recent years.