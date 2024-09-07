The starting grid of the Sprint

1st Row: Bagnaia (Ducati), Morbidelli (Ducati Pramac), Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46)

2nd Row: Martin (Ducati Pramac), Acosta (KTM GasGas), Binder (KTM)

3rd Row: Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), Bastianini (Ducati), Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini)

4th Row: Quartararo (Yamaha), Vinales (Aprilia), Miller (KTM)

5th Row: Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia), Di Giannantonio (Ducati VR46), Pol Espargaro (KTM)

6th Row: Zarco (Honda LCR), Augusto Fernandez (KTM GasGas), Oliveira (Aprilia Trackhouse)

7th Row: Raul Fernandez (Aprilia Trackhouse), Rins (Yamaha), Marini (Honda)

8th Row: Nakagami (Honda LCR), Bradl (Honda).

The top 10 of the world

1. Martin 299

2. Bagnaia 276

3. Marc Marquez 229

4. Bastianini 228

5. Coast 148

6. Binder 145

7. Viñales 139

8. Aleix Espargaro 119

9. By Giannantonio 112

10. Alex Marquez 104.

The race on Saturday

Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP fans and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to live coverage of the Sprint of the San Marino Grand Prixthirteenth round of the 2024 world championship.

The rules of the Sprint remain unchanged: the starting grid is established by the Qualifying, the scoring system remains identical and therefore 12 points for the first, 9 for the second, 7 for the third, 6 for the fourth, 5 for the fifth, 4 for the sixth, 3 for the seventh, 2 for the eighth, 1 for the ninth,

The Sprint will leave at 3:00 pm and will have a race distance of 13 laps.

