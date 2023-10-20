01.15 – Martin on the other hand continues to work with the hard combination at the front, soft at the rear, both used. In this first lap Martin lapped in 31″1, Bagnaia in 31″2.

01.13 – Alex Rins raised the white flag after yesterday’s crash, the Honda LCR rider will not participate in today’s sessions. Used hard tire on the front for Bagnaia, new medium on the rear.

01.10 – Green light at the end of the pit lane, FP2 of the Australian Grand Prix of the MotoGP class gets underway.

01.00 – Let’s begin our chronicle summarizing the situation at the end of the Tests.

Bagnaia in Q1

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the news of the second free practice session and the Qualifying MotoGP Australian Grand Prix.

At Phillip Island the weather led to a change of format and therefore at 06:10 the MotoGP will be on track to face the Grand Prix in light of the inclement forecasts expected for tomorrow.

Francesco Bagnaia as in Indonesia he will be in Q1 given that he missed direct access to the second phase of Qualifying by 186 thousandths, the one in which pole position will be assigned. The half hour of free practice will therefore be crucial in view of the race which will immediately be the one with heavy points and full distance. Together with Bagnaia in Q1 there will also be Marc and Alex Marquez, Fabio Quartararo and Augusto Fernandez who will serve a three-place penalty on the starting grid for having obstructed El Diablo at the end of practice.