Tomorrow MotoGP will restart its engines for the final pre-season tests in Qatar, but first there will still be time for a presentation: that of the official Aprilia team, which will unveil the RS-GP24 today.

During the Sepang tests we have already had the opportunity to appreciate some interesting innovations introduced by the technical manager Romano Albesiano and the technicians of the Noale racing department, such as the F1-style diffuser under the tail. A solution that could set the tone as others created in Veneto have already done.

Today we will see the livery of the two bikes of Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, after the two 2024 bikes ran with black fairings in Malaysia. The presentation will begin when it is 4pm in Italy and you can follow it in streaming directly here, on Motorsport.com.