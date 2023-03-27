Listen to the top on Sky for the MotoGP and the Portuguese Grand Prix, the first race of the 2023 MotoGP world championship.

The Portimao race, live from 3 pm on Sky Sport MotoGP and Sky Sport Uno, which saw the triumph of world champion Francesco Bagnaia and Ducati, was seen by an average of 824,000 spectators, with a 6.6% share, 1 million 26 thousand unique spectators and a stay of 80%. Compared to the edition a year ago, the 2023 Portuguese GP recorded a 38% growth. The deferred broadcast on TV8 from 5 pm obtained 1,301,000 viewers on average, with an 11.4% share.

Furthermore, the Sprint Race made its debut over the Portimao weekend, a new format that this year enriches the MotoGP race weekend: on Saturday from around 4pm it attracted an average of 367,000 viewers on Sky Sport and 506,000 average viewers on TV8. The first Sprint Race of the year was also broadcast in live streaming on the official Sky Sport MotoGP YouTube channel and on the skysport.it website, reaching around 140,000 Video Views overall.

Also noteworthy were yesterday’s other races on Sky Sport: the Moto2 one from 1.15pm was seen by an average of 301,000 spectators, while the Moto3 one from 12 got an average of 231,000 spectators.

An excellent start to the season also for the studios, with Paddock Live reaching 408,000 average viewers in the pre-race and 355,000 after the race. There were 169,000 average spectators of Race Anatomy which scored the best audience since 2015.

