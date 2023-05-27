On paper, Yamaha is one of the inseparable brands from the MotoGP World Championship. Having entered the world of motorcycle Grand Prix racing in 1958, it’s hard to imagine the Japanese manufacturer turning its back on a discipline that saw it shine so much and in which it won the title just two years ago.

However, it is clear that Yamaha’s results have plummeted in recent months, sparking speculation about its future in the championship. However, Lin Jarvis denied these rumors, assuring that he had not received any alarming signals from the management.

“I’ve been following these speculations in the media for the past few days,” the Yamaha Motor Racing executive director told Speedweek. “They’ve appeared everywhere… A lot of people are asking these questions. There’s no denying that Yamaha and Honda are in trouble right now in MotoGP. There are 16 bikes from European manufacturers in the championship, but only six from Japan. Honda and Yamaha have to fight against their European rivals in terms of performance. It is understandable that these considerations emerge at the moment.”

“I can’t talk about Honda,” continued Lin Jarvis, “but I can assure you that I don’t see or feel any lack of commitment from Yamaha, and this from top management all the way.”

Lin Jarvis, executive director of Yamaha Motor Racing

The five manufacturers currently participating in MotoGP are committed up to and including 2026. However, no one has forgotten Suzuki’s surprise withdrawal last year, when the Japanese group was only in the first year of a five-year contract. This may have contributed to the recent rumors surrounding Yamaha and Honda, as the two marques, used to being frontrunners, have plummeted down the pecking order.

Lin Jarvis recalls that the President of Yamaha Motor Japan, Yoshihiro Hidaka, and the Director of Yamaha Europe, Éric de Seynes, were present in the Jerez paddock and assures that he perceived their support as “very energetic”. “They recognize what racing has done for the Yamaha brand in the past and what it will continue to do for our image in the future,” he says. “They were able to experience, see and experience our current level up close. They also know what we will need in the future. We need investments and changes in our way of working. We had a good discussion in Jerez”.

“I don’t see any signs of Yamaha withdrawing from Grand Prix racing. I don’t believe it,” added Lin Jarvis. “At the same time, you have to be very realistic. If you look at Suzuki’s situation a year ago, they didn’t expect it either. But personally, I have no doubts. Let’s hope things stay like this.”

Yamaha listens to Quartararo

The tension in the Yamaha team has been palpable since the start of the season. While the manufacturer currently sits bottom of the standings, it has been nearly a year since Fabio Quartararo won the 2022 German GP. Today, the Frenchman and teammate Franco Morbidelli have fewer points than leader Pecco Bagnaia together.

Only one Sprint, that of Argentina, saw both Yamaha riders enter the points, with fourth place for Morbidelli and ninth for Quartararo. In the long race, Yamaha secured a podium finish for the Frenchman in Austin but, apart from this breath of fresh air and Morbidelli’s fourth place at Termas, the brand was at most between seventh and tenth.

Interviewed by BT Sport, Éric de Seynes assured that the current difficulties, often described in detail by Fabio Quartararo, are well understood by the group’s management and that the engineers are hard at work.

“In the last year we have worked hard, following Fabio’s recommendations. We have invested, we have a new engine, we can see that the top speed has improved significantly. Now we have to protect our main advantages,” explained the Yamaha boss MotorEurope. “We can see that Red Bull, KTM and Ducati are working a lot on aerodynamics. They have managed to compensate for their weaknesses. We don’t have the same advantages as in the past. We are working hard on this aspect.”

“We have one disadvantage: the bike is new, more than it looks. Now we only have two practice sessions, not three to get into Q2. Two sessions go by very quickly, so we still struggle in qualifying. But in race conditions we manage to stay ahead, so we just need to improve qualifying.”