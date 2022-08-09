[Rassegna stampa] – June 19th Pecco Bagnaia the German GP ended in the gravel, thus collecting the fourth zero of the season, the second consecutive, and slipping to -91 points from Fabio Quartararo, reigning champion and dominator of the MotoGP until that moment thanks to a constant performance unapproachable for all his opponents. No one, in those days, could have imagined that the possibility of returning to the fight for the world title was a realistic option for the Ducati rider. Instead, incredibly, between the last race before the summer break – in Assen – and the first post-holiday – in Silverstone – Bagnaia managed to almost halve the gap he hoped for from the French Diablo.

From -91 to -49, thanks to two victories in # 63 and two rather unexpected empty passes by the Nice player, who lay down in the Netherlands and did not go beyond eighth place in the English race. Hunting for hare from beyond the Alps remains complex, but at this point it is permissible to at least try. The performance of the Ducati – and the Aprilia di Aleix Espargarò, second in the championship at -22 from Quartararo despite all the physical problems suffered at Silverstone – they can in fact greatly worry the reigning champion, who risks having to play often in defense in the last eight races of the season. On the Gazzetta dello Sport Paolo Ianieri tried to trace the bag of the three challengers from here to the grand final in Valencia.

“[…]. Fabio Quartararo, the reigning king, has a good haul of points to manage, but the last two races have shown that he too is fallible […] while rivals will be able to attack almost anywhere, he must above all be able to defend himself […]. The consistency of Aleix and the completeness of the RS-GP […] allow the Veneto team to play every Sunday. […] even if the various stumbles made him fall almost into the abyss […]Bagnaia was good at never losing concentration[…]. Make no mistake anymore, it will be the real discriminant, […] Ducati, according to the results of all its riders, is really the bike to beat. And now there are many tracks where he and the redhead will be the reference […]. He has only one strategy, Pecco, to attack. In hand, he has the best weapon to do it“.