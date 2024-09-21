On April 1, F1 World Championship rights holder Liberty Media announced its acquisition of MotoGP rights holder Dorna in a deal valued at around €4.2 billion. Following the announcement, the acquisition was said to be expected to be completed by the end of 2024, when European antitrust authorities will give the green light.

Much has been written and said about the issue since then, with the current management, led by Carmelo Ezpeleta, remaining at the helm of the championship’s operations. However, it was only on Saturday that Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei visited the paddock of his new championship in Misano for the first time.

According to Motorsport.com, the idea of ​​having Liberty Media bosses visit the MotoGP paddock before taking over the championship was Ezpeleta’s own, to start exchanging impressions on the future.

Carmelo Ezpeleta and Greg Mafei pass through the Misano paddock this Saturday Photo by: Germán Garcia Casanova

Maffei, who regularly takes part in F1 Grand Prix, will not be in Singapore this weekend, where a new round of the Circus is taking place, and has preferred to visit what will be his new domain, which he will take possession of, if there are no hitches with the antitrust agency, at the end of the year.

In addition to the CEO of Liberty, other members of the American company are in Misano to begin to get to know the people who currently manage the championship.

A further visit from Liberty Media’s top management is planned for the final Grand Prix of the season, the Valencia Grand Prix, which will take place at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Cheste on 17 November.