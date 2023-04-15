In the second session there are four Ducatis in the top 5 places, with the Spanish from Pramac ahead of Pecco. Third Rins with the Honda Lrc, then Luca Marini. Also in the 10 are the two Aprilias and Quartararo, while Bez is the first of those excluded from direct access to Q2

Massimo Brizzi – Milan

There’s a lot of Ducati in the top positions of Free Practice 2 of the MotoGP Americas GP. In fact, the best time goes to Jorge Martin, with the Desmosedici of Pramac: in 2:02.178 the Spaniard is the best of the day, ahead of the GP23 of the official Pecco Bagnaia team, just 63 thousandths behind, and the Honda Lcr of Alex Rins , third at 0.217. In the first five places there are also two other bikes from Borgo Panigale, thanks to the 4th time of Luca Marini, 0.238 behind with the VR46 team and good at confirming himself after the best time in Free Practice1, and the 5th of Alex Marquez, at 0.504 with the Desmosedici of the Gresini team. See also Colombia women's team: players already think about Brazil, LIVE

the top 10 — Rounding out the ten that progress to Q2 on Saturday are also the two Aprilias, with Maverick Vinales sixth at 0.539 and teammate Aleix Espargaro ninth at 0.587, Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha, seventh at 0.543, and Brad Binder’s KTMs, eighth at 0.557 and Jack Miller, tenth at 0.663.

bez blatantly out — The first of those excluded is Marco Bezzecchi, who after the 13th time in FP1 can’t find the right feeling with his Ducati VR46 and loses the Top-10 by 37 thousandths: now the winner of the Argentine GP will have to look for Q2 through the from Q1. Behind him Joan Mir, 12th with the Honda Hrc: the Spaniard showed good things at times before a big thrill in the final: in fact, at turn 6 the Ducati Pramac of Joahnn Zarco, who had recently crashed, was in full trajectory , and had to go straight into the gravel to avoid worse consequences. Slips also for the returning Miguel Oliveira, first at turn 2, then at 12, and for Augusto Fernandez. See also Colombian soccer player pretended to be from Ecuador and ended the 'National dream'

the other Italians — So the other Italians: only 16th Franco Morbidelli with the Yamaha, a step behind compared to the performances shown in Argentina; 17th Michele Pirro, on the track on the Ducati of the injured Enea Bastianini, and 19th Fabio Di Giannantonio with the Ducati Gresini. Third from last Stefan Bradl, Marc Marquez’s replacement on the Honda Hrc, and last Jonas Folger who replaces Pol Espargaro on the GasGas Tech3: his gap, over 4 “3, indicates that he still has to pick up his pace.

motogp, free practice 2 austin: the standings — MotoGP, the times of Free Practice 2 in Austin

Jorge Martin, Ducati Pramac 2’02.178 Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati 2’02.241 Alex Rins, Honda Lcr 2’02.395 Luca Marini, Ducati VR46 2’02.416 Alex Marquez, Ducati Gresini 2’02.682 Maverick Viñales, Aprilia 2’02.717 Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha 2’02.721 Brad Binder, KTM 2’02.735 Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia 2’02.765 Jack Miller, KTM 2’02.841 Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati VR46 2’02.878 Joan Mir, Honda Lcr 2’02.904 Takaaki Nakagami, Honda Lcr 2’03.208 Johann Zarco, Ducati Pramac 2’03.329 Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia 2’03.340 Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha 2’03.443 Michele Pirro, Ducati 2’03.685 Raul Fernandez, Aprilia 2’03.690 Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati Gresini 2’04.079 Stefan Bradl, Honda Hrc 2’04.129 Augusto Fernandez, GasGas Tech3 2’04.561 Jonas Folger, GasGas Tech3 2’06.529. See also The Pumas board is concerned about the team's present