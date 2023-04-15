In the second session there are four Ducatis in the top 5 places, with the Spanish from Pramac ahead of Pecco. Third Rins with the Honda Lrc, then Luca Marini. Also in the 10 are the two Aprilias and Quartararo, while Bez is the first of those excluded from direct access to Q2
There’s a lot of Ducati in the top positions of Free Practice 2 of the MotoGP Americas GP. In fact, the best time goes to Jorge Martin, with the Desmosedici of Pramac: in 2:02.178 the Spaniard is the best of the day, ahead of the GP23 of the official Pecco Bagnaia team, just 63 thousandths behind, and the Honda Lcr of Alex Rins , third at 0.217. In the first five places there are also two other bikes from Borgo Panigale, thanks to the 4th time of Luca Marini, 0.238 behind with the VR46 team and good at confirming himself after the best time in Free Practice1, and the 5th of Alex Marquez, at 0.504 with the Desmosedici of the Gresini team.
the top 10
Rounding out the ten that progress to Q2 on Saturday are also the two Aprilias, with Maverick Vinales sixth at 0.539 and teammate Aleix Espargaro ninth at 0.587, Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha, seventh at 0.543, and Brad Binder’s KTMs, eighth at 0.557 and Jack Miller, tenth at 0.663.
bez blatantly out
The first of those excluded is Marco Bezzecchi, who after the 13th time in FP1 can’t find the right feeling with his Ducati VR46 and loses the Top-10 by 37 thousandths: now the winner of the Argentine GP will have to look for Q2 through the from Q1. Behind him Joan Mir, 12th with the Honda Hrc: the Spaniard showed good things at times before a big thrill in the final: in fact, at turn 6 the Ducati Pramac of Joahnn Zarco, who had recently crashed, was in full trajectory , and had to go straight into the gravel to avoid worse consequences. Slips also for the returning Miguel Oliveira, first at turn 2, then at 12, and for Augusto Fernandez.
the other Italians
So the other Italians: only 16th Franco Morbidelli with the Yamaha, a step behind compared to the performances shown in Argentina; 17th Michele Pirro, on the track on the Ducati of the injured Enea Bastianini, and 19th Fabio Di Giannantonio with the Ducati Gresini. Third from last Stefan Bradl, Marc Marquez’s replacement on the Honda Hrc, and last Jonas Folger who replaces Pol Espargaro on the GasGas Tech3: his gap, over 4 “3, indicates that he still has to pick up his pace.
motogp, free practice 2 austin: the standings
MotoGP, the times of Free Practice 2 in Austin
- Jorge Martin, Ducati Pramac 2’02.178
- Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati 2’02.241
- Alex Rins, Honda Lcr 2’02.395
- Luca Marini, Ducati VR46 2’02.416
- Alex Marquez, Ducati Gresini 2’02.682
- Maverick Viñales, Aprilia 2’02.717
- Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha 2’02.721
- Brad Binder, KTM 2’02.735
- Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia 2’02.765
- Jack Miller, KTM 2’02.841
- Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati VR46 2’02.878
- Joan Mir, Honda Lcr 2’02.904
- Takaaki Nakagami, Honda Lcr 2’03.208
- Johann Zarco, Ducati Pramac 2’03.329
- Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia 2’03.340
- Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha 2’03.443
- Michele Pirro, Ducati 2’03.685
- Raul Fernandez, Aprilia 2’03.690
- Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati Gresini 2’04.079
- Stefan Bradl, Honda Hrc 2’04.129
- Augusto Fernandez, GasGas Tech3 2’04.561
- Jonas Folger, GasGas Tech3 2’06.529.
