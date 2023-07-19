According to Motorsport.com, Iker Lecuona, who usually races for the Honda World Superbike team, will take part in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in the first weekend of August, replacing the injured Alex Rins for the LCR-Honda team. .

The 23-year-old Valencian has already taken part in the Spanish and Dutch Grands Prix, replacing Marc Márquez and Joan Mir respectively on the factory Honda. Now Iker will have to make a new suit, this time with the LCR team colors, to replace Rins, who is still recovering.

The Silverstone weekend (August 4-6) coincides with the Suzuka 8 Hours, where Honda had planned to field Lecuona, alongside his WorldSBK team-mate Xavi Vierge and Japanese Takumi Takahashi. The aim was to defend the victory obtained last season by the two Spaniards and by Tetsuta Nagashima, who until a few weeks ago was injured and was in serious doubt about the endurance race.

However, the recovery of Nagashima, who took part in the preparatory test held on 6 July, opened the door for Iker to get back on the RC213V at Silverstone. According to what Motorsport.com has learned, this third call-up of Lecuona by Honda, injuries and retirements aside, is part of a monitoring program of the young Valencian by the Japanese manufacturer, with the aim of bringing him back to the premier class as fixed pilot.

Lecuona made an excellent impression on the HRC technicians at Assen and everything suggests that he will be one of the manufacturer’s strengths if, as all the indications suggest, a vacancy is created in the future.

Iker Lecuona, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lecuona will finish his contract with Honda at the end of this year, his second as a factory rider in SBK. However, the Spaniard has already been informed that he will renew his agreement for another two seasons as official rider of the Tokyo manufacturer, without specifying in which position, whether in SBK or MotoGP.

Rins, who suffered a serious injury on Saturday’s Italian GP on June 10, has undergone two surgeries to repair his fractured tibia and fibula, as well as several fractures in his right ankle, and the more optimistic predictions are that he could return in mid-August for the Austrian GP.

Those who, broadly speaking, are ready to return to racing at Silverstone are Marc Márquez, who missed Sunday’s last two races in Germany and the Netherlands, and Joan Mir, who is out of the Mugello weekend.