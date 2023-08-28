Alex Rins’ ordeal isn’t over yet: he got injured at Mugello three months ago and continues and the LCR standard-bearer will have to wait even before getting back on track. In Barcelona, ​​the Catalan’s home appointment scheduled for this weekend, Iker Lecuona will be there again. The Honda SBK rider, who has already replaced Rins at Silverstone and at the Red Bull Ring, will return to wear the LCR colors also in the Catalunya Grand Prix.

The tibia fracture is requiring a long recovery time for the only Honda winner of this season, so he prefers to wait one more race to return to action fully recovered. Rins went to Austria two weeks ago for a visit to the team and to stay in the garage and in all probability he will also be present at Montmelo to participate in his home race, albeit as a spectator.

Lecuona will thus race in his fifth MotoGP race this year: at the beginning of the season he had in fact climbed onto the factory team’s RC213V to replace Marc Marquez, then returning to the Repsol garage at Assen, replacing the injured Joan Mir. Engaged full-time with HRC in the Superbike world championship, he spent the summer break riding the LCR team Honda to replace Rins in the British and Austrian Grands Prix, while he prepares to return to the track for the race at Montmelo.

It will then be time to return from the Superbike break, which will take place in two weeks at Magny-Cours. The concomitance with the San Marino Grand Prix will prevent Lecuona from replacing Rins if the latter is not yet ready to return. Recovery times and a return date have not yet been disclosed, therefore Honda could be forced to look for a new replacement for its regular rider, who will end his relationship with LCR at the end of this season to embrace the Yamaha project.