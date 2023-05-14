Le Mans woke up on Sunday morning under the sun, which suggests a dry MotoGP French Grand Prix for this afternoon, even if the weather can change very suddenly in these parts.

In any case, the temperatures were quite low, leading almost everyone to ride with a pair of soft tires (only Jonas Folger had the medium on the rear) in the 10 minutes reserved for this morning’s Warm-Up, an unlikely solution especially from a race perspective as regards the front, given that yesterday in the Sprint almost everyone had turned to the medium.

In the end it was the landlord Johann Zarco who took the lead with his Ducati Pramac in 1’31″888. Below 1’32” however there is also one of the special observers in view of today’s race , or rather Brad Binder: the KTM rider, who will however have to recover from tenth place on the grid, stopped the clock at 1’31″953.

Third time for Luca Marini, who confirmed the good things he had shown in yesterday’s Sprint with the Ducati of the Mooney VR46, ahead of a Maverick Vinales who this morning returned to the Aprilia who had betrayed him yesterday during qualifying with an electronic problem ( in the Sprint he had raced with the second RS-GP). Breakdown that seems to have been overcome given his 1’32″053.

The top 5 is completed by the Gresini Racing Ducati entrusted to Alex Marquez. As we have already seen several times this season, the lower temperatures seem to be smiling on Yamaha and Fabio Quartararo, given that the Frenchman climbed up to sixth place after a Saturday to forget, ahead of the other Jack Miller’s KTM.

You have to go down to eighth position to find the winner of yesterday’s Sprint, the Spaniard Jorge Martin, who with the second Pramac Racing Ducati finished 0.371s behind his box mate. 446 thousandths instead the delay of world leader Pecco Bagnaia, who precedes the other Ducati of Fabio Di Giannantonio and the Yamaha of Franco Morbidelli.

Marc Marquez is also far from the top positions, who finished 12th at 619 thousandths, putting Marco Bezzecchi in his wake by just 41 thousandths. Aleix Espargaro, on the other hand, was very late, but evidently he didn’t push, as the gap of more than a second and a half of his Aprilia suggests.

We must also point out a couple of crashes: that of Joan Mir at turn 9 and that of Augusto Fernandez at turn 10, with the GasGas Tech3 driver who did not record even one time, given that it occurred during his second lap .