The sky is gray above Le Mans, but the French Grand Prix Warm-Up took place on a dry track. This means that, if the rain were to arrive for the race as expected, the riders of the premier class would be forced to run “in the dark”, without having played even a lap in the wet on the transalpine track.

The risk seems to be really concrete, because the clouds are threatening, moreover in the twenty-minute shift practically everyone took the opportunity to test the bike change in view of a possible “flag to flag”. In addition, there are also those who have already run in the wet tires in the first exit.

With a lower temperature than those encountered in the first two days, the choice of tires this morning was practically unique, because everyone mounted a pair of soft tires. A choice that we will hardly see repeated at 2 pm in the event that there is a dry race.

In the end, Aleix Espargaro stood out, and with his Aprilia he confirmed that he has an excellent pace. The Granollers driver, who will start from the front row for the third consecutive race, stopped the clock on a time of 1’31 “650, ahead of home owner Fabio Quartararo by 155 thousandths.

The Yamaha Frenchman is probably the best placed of all in terms of pace and this morning he also tried to help his box mate Franco Morbidelli, “pulling” him in the first run. This operation, however, seems to have served the right to the Italian driver, in the end only 11th, even if trailing by just 343 thousandths in a ranking that sees as many as 14 drivers enclosed in just over half a second.

Continuing to scroll through the rankings, in third position is the Honda of Takaaki Nakagami, historically fast on Sunday morning, while the first of the Ducatis is that of Jorge Martin in fourth position. But the Desmosedici GP contingent in the top positions is large, because Jack Miller and Johann Zarco are sixth and seventh, behind Alex Rins’ Suzuki.

In eighth position then there is the GP21 of Enea Bastianini, even if the Gresini Racing rider was the protagonist of a crash at turn 3 in the final minutes. On the other hand, the poleman Pecco Bagnaia, who did not go beyond the 13th time at 526, was far away, but probably worked with particularly used tires.

The Ducati driver finished behind Marc Marquez, who was himself quite late and the author of a fairly impressive crash immediately after the starting tests. Behind Pecco we find the other two Ducatis of Luca Marini and Fabio Di Giannantonio, while that of Marco Bezzecchi occupies the 19th square. Still in difficulty Andrea Dovizioso, 21st with the Yamaha RNF.