Viñales and Bagnaia, the clarification after the dispute

Maverick’s Le Mans weekend Vinales it was certainly not positive. After an anonymous ninth place in yesterday’s Sprint, the Spanish rider returned to the track much more combative, but ran into an accident with “Pecco” Bagnaia which disqualified both from the French Grand Prix.

After a fight with lots of hands on each other, which luckily lasted a few seconds, the two got back together to their respective mechanics, having the opportunity and time to clarify the route that led from the escape route to the garage. The riders, who had an interview with Race Direction after the GP, did not suffer any consequences for what was considered a normal racing incident. The managing director of the Aprilia racing department Massimo Rivola, who has already expressed his opinion on the incident, returned to the incident after speaking with the Spaniard. The former Ferrari driver does not change his opinion but also prefers to underline Viñales’ growth over the weekend.

Rivola’s words

“The most important thing is that no one was hurt, I think it’s a racing accident, but I think whoever is behind can avoid contact more than whoever is ahead, also because the next bend was on the left. Maverick was already looking to the left, while ‘Pecco’ could know and wait“, this is the comment of Rivola a Sky Sports MotoGP. “There were so many accidents, I’m glad it went well with Luca and Alex too, it also reminded me of a bad accident in Malaysia (the one that caused the death of Marco Simoncelli, nda). Let’s say that if I have to take stock of responsibilities, I say 52-48 for Bagnaia“.

A Viñales in recovery

“Maverick takes his corner and gets back on the racing line to make the next one, he can’t do anything and doesn’t even see where Bagnaia is“, continued Rivola. “If we want to make a reference to Jerez at turn 6, when Miller returned to the racing line and found Bagnaia, and they asked ‘Pecco’ to give back the position. That was a bad decision for me. It’s the races, I was interested in seeing one Maverick reaction, because he didn’t fight yesterday. He showed that, with this bike, she is always in the top 3“.