Bagnaia and Viñales, the dynamics of the accident

Championships are also won with consistency, and certainly “Pecco” Bagnaia is not having it. Three zeros in five GPs are already a lot and could weigh on the economy of the World Championship. However, if the crashes of Termas de Rio Hondo and Austin were caused by his mistakes, today’s one at Le Mans was the first caused by a racing accident.

In fact, the world champion collided with Maverick Viñales at the end of the fifth lap of the French Grand Prix. The Aprilia rider, who had great pace and had just passed Luca Marini on the outside of the Dunlop esses, dived inside into Bagnaia in the first of the ‘esses bleus’ corners going not so wide in what is then the change of direction to the left. When the Spaniard raised his Aprilia, Bagnaia’s Ducati found himself on the right, centering it and taking it into the gravel. Whose fault is it? Difficult to establish with certainty, but Massimo Rivola has no doubts.

Rivola’s words

“We look forward to seeing you all at Mugello“, this is the sarcastic comment of the managing director of the Aprilia racing department a Sky Sports MotoGP. “The important thing is that the riders are fine, there isn’t much to comment on. One rider is up front on the inside, the other on the outside which leaves him no room, there’s not much to say“.

Sparks and clarification

Once they both ended up in the gravel, the world champion and the Aprilia rider became the protagonists of an unpleasant episode, putting their hands on each other, but were then immediately separated by the marshal. The two then returned to the pits together and evidently during the motorcycle trip they had time to clarify themselves, considering that they greeted each other by shaking hands. The accident didn’t take away the championship lead from Bagnaia, but now the Ducati rider is only one point ahead of Marco Bezzecchi.