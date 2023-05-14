Quartararo, a comeback from seventh place

During the weekend it was said that Fabio Quartararo he would have had a lot of difficulty recovering from 13th position at Le Mans. And in fact, the Yamaha rider put in a lot of effort in front of his home crowd. After a wonderful recovery in the Sprint, but always at the limit, the Frenchman lost the front and ended up in the gravel. In the race, the world champion was much more conservative, not risking maneuvers, and in the end he managed to bring home a seventh place.

The result, almost entirely the result of the crashes of those in front and not of the pace of the M1, fails to make Quartararo smile. Also because the Frenchman accused severe pain in his arm which limited him in driving. Here are his words after the race.

Quartararo’s words

“It hurts because I had a physical problem, this morning I had a treatment in the clinic for a pain that I have felt a lot since the middle of the race, so it’s a shame“said a Sky Sports MotoGP. “I couldn’t fight for the podium, but for the fifth position yes. I could have had a better pace to fight higher up the standings: this morning’s treatment was aggressive and this limited me in the second part of the race. All the races I did I had a little problem with my arm while today was a disasterI have to keep training“.

Yamaha, step forward

“Yesterday afternoon we decided to continue with the 2021 base and keep it that way. In the first laps I was faster than Johann (Zarco, ed.)but when I got to the last corner it went away“, continued Quartararo. “After that I caught it again in turns 3-4-5-6, but at 7-8 it was still going away, and with this elastic it was difficult for us. We have the pace, but that’s how it is and we have to fight. However we have taken a small step forward“.