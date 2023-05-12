Quartararo, at Le Mans it’s only Q1

The miracle failed for Fabio Quartararo, who will also have to go through Q1 at Le Mans to hope to start in the most advanced positions in the Sprint and in the Grand Prix. The 2021 world champion finished the Bugatti free practice in 12th place: nothing to do for the Frenchman, who worked hard on the race pace before trying two time attacks without any luck.

Certainly not good news for the Yamaha rider, who is there in terms of pace but without that explosiveness of the M1 in the tussle he will hardly be able to go upstream, unless there are lucky episodes such as a few crashes or rain, always a factor to to consider at Le Mans. This is his comment after free practice.

Quartararo’s words

“We have to find a way, because in the end we’re always thinking about making changes, we don’t have a base on the bike after 5 races, so we’re not in very good shape, but we have to be calm and try to improve. We used the frame which looked from Jerez a bit better but this morning I tried it and it was much worse so we decided to go with the standard bike. In the end from the tests we didn’t use anything apart from the engine, it’s worrying why we have not found a way to improvewe are really in trouble now“.

Good pace, terrible time attack

“In the end we always have a good pace. If they tell me to try the step, I always give 100%. Some riders seem to have a bit of a margin from us, but when they try the time attack they really make the difference. It’s true that I go fast on pace, but I give 100% every lap and when I go into time attack I can’t make a difference that much. For me the pace is good, but because we always go over the limit. I practically go into time attack every lap“.