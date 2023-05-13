MotoGP, Le Mans qualifying: the starting grid
|1st Row
|1. Francis Bagnaia 1:30,705
Ducati
|2. Marc Marquez 1:30,763
Honda
|3. Luke Marines 1:30,842
Ducati
|2nd Row
|4.Jack Miller 1:30,984
KTM
|5. Jorge Martin 1:31.023
Ducati
|6. Mavericks Vinales 1:31.120
Aprilia
|3rd row
|7. Mark Bezzecchi 1:31,173
Ducati
|8. Alex Marquez 1:31,275
Ducati
|9. John Zarco 1:31,298
Ducati
|4th Row
|10. Brad Binder 1:31.445 KTMs
|11. Alexis I will espargaro 1:31.523 Aprilia
|12. Augustus Fernandez 1:31,596
KTM
|5th Row
|13. Fabius Quartararo 1:31,366
Yamaha
|14. Takaaki Nakagami 1:31.545Honda
|15. Fabius Di Giannantonio 1:31,718
Ducati
|6th Row
|16. Joan Mir 1:31,810
Honda
|17. Frank Morbidelli 1:31.886 Yamaha
|18. Alex Rins 1:31,959
Honda
|7th Row
|19. Daniel Petrucci 1:32.092
Ducati
|20. Lawrence Savadors 1:32,410
Aprilia
|21. Jonas Folger 1:33.605
KTM
MotoGP, Le Mans qualifying: the chronicle
Suddenly, “I sin” Bagnaia. When the pole position at Le Mans seemed to have been assigned to Marc Marquez, the world champion pulled out the decisive paw, making fun of the Spaniard by 58 thousandths. Second pole of the season for the Ducatista, author of a splendid T4, but Marquez’s performance should be underlined, second after returning from injury on an inferior Honda and who obtained the time without attaching himself to any bike. In third position a great Luca Marini, who emerged victorious from Q1.
In the second row Jack Miller, Jorge Martin and Maverick Vinales. Real mockery for the Spaniard, who was in the lead up to two minutes from the end of qualifying but unable to defend the virtual pole position: his Aprilia had technical problems and forced him to waste time and change bikes, taking the checkered flag without being able to improve. Shower as cold as the weather at Le Mans for the #12, the same goes for Fabio Quartararo, excluded from Q2 by 23 thousandths and mocked at the last second by Marini. The 2021 world champion will start 13th in both the Sprint and the GP on Sunday: a double comeback which, considering the M1’s difficulties in expressing its pace in battle, promises to be very difficult.
The program
The MotoGP will be back on track this afternoon, when the fifth Sprint of the season will take place: the short race will take place at 3 pm tomorrow, while the usual race will start on Sunday at 2 pm. For all the appointments in the premier class, of course, you can find the chronicle written on FormulaPassion with the exception of the Sunday morning warm-up which will see MotoGP teams and riders on the track for ten minutes from 09:45 to 09:55.
