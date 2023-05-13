MotoGP, Le Mans qualifying: the starting grid

1st Row 1. Francis Bagnaia 1:30,705

Ducati 2. Marc Marquez 1:30,763

Honda 3. Luke Marines 1:30,842

Ducati 2nd Row 4.Jack Miller 1:30,984

KTM 5. Jorge Martin 1:31.023

Ducati 6. Mavericks Vinales 1:31.120

Aprilia 3rd row 7. Mark Bezzecchi 1:31,173

Ducati 8. Alex Marquez 1:31,275

Ducati 9. John Zarco 1:31,298

Ducati 4th Row 10. Brad Binder 1:31.445 KTMs 11. Alexis I will espargaro 1:31.523 Aprilia 12. Augustus Fernandez 1:31,596

KTM 5th Row 13. Fabius Quartararo 1:31,366

Yamaha 14. Takaaki Nakagami 1:31.545Honda 15. Fabius Di Giannantonio 1:31,718

Ducati 6th Row 16. Joan Mir 1:31,810

Honda 17. Frank Morbidelli 1:31.886 Yamaha 18. Alex Rins 1:31,959

Honda 7th Row 19. Daniel Petrucci 1:32.092

Ducati 20. Lawrence Savadors 1:32,410

Aprilia 21. Jonas Folger 1:33.605

KTM

MotoGP, Le Mans qualifying: the chronicle

Suddenly, “I sin” Bagnaia. When the pole position at Le Mans seemed to have been assigned to Marc Marquez, the world champion pulled out the decisive paw, making fun of the Spaniard by 58 thousandths. Second pole of the season for the Ducatista, author of a splendid T4, but Marquez’s performance should be underlined, second after returning from injury on an inferior Honda and who obtained the time without attaching himself to any bike. In third position a great Luca Marini, who emerged victorious from Q1.

In the second row Jack Miller, Jorge Martin and Maverick Vinales. Real mockery for the Spaniard, who was in the lead up to two minutes from the end of qualifying but unable to defend the virtual pole position: his Aprilia had technical problems and forced him to waste time and change bikes, taking the checkered flag without being able to improve. Shower as cold as the weather at Le Mans for the #12, the same goes for Fabio Quartararo, excluded from Q2 by 23 thousandths and mocked at the last second by Marini. The 2021 world champion will start 13th in both the Sprint and the GP on Sunday: a double comeback which, considering the M1’s difficulties in expressing its pace in battle, promises to be very difficult.

MotoGP, Le Mans qualifying: live coverage

You can relive qualifying from the French Grand Prix through our LIVE.

The program

The MotoGP will be back on track this afternoon, when the fifth Sprint of the season will take place: the short race will take place at 3 pm tomorrow, while the usual race will start on Sunday at 2 pm. For all the appointments in the premier class, of course, you can find the chronicle written on FormulaPassion with the exception of the Sunday morning warm-up which will see MotoGP teams and riders on the track for ten minutes from 09:45 to 09:55.