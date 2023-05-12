KTM, a welcome confirmation with Miller at Le Mans

At Le Mans the KTM and Jack Miller confirmed the great improvements, finishing at the top of the combined standings of free practice and earning the right to directly access Q2 tomorrow in qualifying.

The Australian was as comfortable as ever on the circuit Le Mans (where he collected three podiums in the World Championship, including two victories), but he doesn’t want to take too much credit. On the contrary, he prefers to forward them to the work team which is providing him with a bike capable of taking four podiums in two races at Jerez and which at Bugatti already showed up on the ball with a double qualification in Q2.

Miller’s words

“The sensations were good from the start of the morning and confirmed how well the bike is working starting from Austin. I enjoy driving at this track, it’s one of my favorites on the calendar, even if the weather is always a bit special here. This afternoon it was a bit windy and the conditions were a bit difficult, nevertheless we were able to improve. I enjoyed it, the bike was fantastic. Working with these guys is a great pleasure, I can’t wait to ride this bike every weekend“, these are his words to Sky Sports MotoGP.

“I certainly have a fantastic bike, it’s not like I’m going faster than my bike. You can see how Marquez, who is very strong, is struggling on the Honda. If you don’t have 100% feeling on this circuit it’s very easy to crash. I think the rider can definitely make the difference here, more than other tracks, but in the 2023 MotoGP you have to have a good bike. Luckily, the KTM is a great bike“, continued the former Ducati rider. “I don’t know why Le Mans is such a good circuit for me, because it’s always cold, windy and wet. I’ve always done well here and it’s one of those tracks I can’t wait to race on, I don’t know if it’s because of the history of the track or because of the conformation. It’s a bit of everything, and especially with this year’s bikes you can play a lot on sliding with the rear“.