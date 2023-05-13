All winter we’ve been hearing about Jorge Martin as the ideal rider to go in search of victory in the Sprints. Until today he had come close, but at Le Mans the Ducati Pramac rider managed to bring out all his explosiveness to dominate the short race of the French Grand Prix.

Getting off to a great start from the second row, the Spaniard immediately slipped into poleman Pecco Bagnaia’s wake. During the fourth of the 13 scheduled laps he found the right opening to slip into the Dunlop Chicane and from there he gave life to a real monologue, which then saw him pass under the checkered flag with a margin of almost two seconds for celebrate his first success in a MotoGP Sprint.

Once he was overtaken by Martin, Bagnaia started a fairly fiery duel with Marc Marquez, complete with contact, and in this situation Brad Binder was very good at taking advantage of it. Despite starting tenth, the KTM rider moved to the top positions in the space of a few laps and taking advantage of the crossings of the lines he also gave an amazing double overtaking to the detriment of the two who always preceded him at the Dunlop Chicane.

The South African therefore took home the third consecutive podium, confirming the great competitiveness of the RC16, and in this way he moved up to second place in the World Championship, 23 points behind Bagnaia, who in the second part of the race managed to the better in the duel with Marquez, who in any case made him sweat seven shirts, gaining precious points with third place.

The #93, on the other hand, dropped quite a bit in the second part of the race and in the final he also had to bow to Luca Marini, who denied what he said after conquering the front row, since he believed he didn’t have a good pace, instead he managed to finish fourth, just ahead of the eight-time world champion. In general, however, the Ducatis shined, because in sixth and seventh position there are also Johann Zarco and Marco Bezzecchi, with the Italian however dropping to third place in the World Championship, -26 behind Bagnaia.

However, it didn’t go too well for the Aprilias, because Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales had to settle for eighth and ninth place which complete the points zone. The rider from Granollers had even risked a hard tire on the front and the choice doesn’t seem to have paid off too much, because if he was sixth at the start then he fell back, also thanks to a contact with Alex Marquez who was under investigation.

It went even worse, however, for Jack Miller and Fabio Quartararo, who both finished their Sprint on the escape route. The KTM Australian was third, but slipped on the second lap at turn 7. “El Diablo” on the other hand had a terrible start, dropping down to 16th, then he had come back up to eighth place, but crashed at turn 9 during the tenth round.

The other Italians were all out of the points: Fabio Di Giannantonio finished 12th, just ahead of Franco Morbidelli, while Danilo Petrucci finished 16th with the second official Ducati, ahead of Lorenzo Savadori.