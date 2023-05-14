Marini, what a scare at Le Mans

Even if he collected zero points today at Le Mans, Luca Marines can be considered very lucky. What happened when the Dunlop went off could have cost the Ducati rider dearly, as he lost control of his bike, risking cutting the track in a very dangerous way.

The #10 was good at getting his Desmosedici back up, but at that point Marini was very slow and on the trajectory, becoming an unexpected obstacle for those arriving from behind. Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin managed to dodge him by a hair’s breadth, but Alex didn’t make it Marquez: the contact didn’t have serious physical consequences, and for the premises that had been created, it went very well.

Marine’s words

“The way it went and the way the accident was could have been much worse, so I’m happy and I’m glad I have three weeks to recover, because I’ll need it. From the plates I have nothing broken, but both my thumbs hurt, because when I was hit I felt like they stretched. At the same time I slammed my hands on the ground when I fell, got up and my hands hurt“, this is the comment of Marini a Sky Sports MotoGP. “Luckily everything is fine and now that I’m back home we’ll do more tests and physiotherapy to try and get back to normal as soon as possible, also because technically I had a test at Mugello, and now I’ll see if I can do it“.

“I cut too much on the curb at 4my front closed. I managed to save it, I was good and reactive in pulling it up, but the moment I did it I was accelerating again, I felt a blow from behind and I found myself on the ground“Marini concluded. “I think it was difficult for Alex to be able to see me because Bezzecchi was in front of him, it was an unfortunate episode and luckily neither he nor I got hurt too much, and now we’ll see you next time. Was I scared? Only when I got up did I try to look behind to see that there was no one else but the ground I had my eyes closed hoping no one would hit me“.