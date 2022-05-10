The fourth place in Jerez allowed a Marc Marquez to recover a few more positions in the 2022 MotoGP world championship standings, despite the fact that now the points behind the championship leader – Fabio Quartararo – have now risen to 45. A huge gap that no one in the history of the premier class has ever managed to fill. In view of the French weekend of Le Mans, right at the home of the ‘Diablo’, the eight-time world champion, together with the whole Honda, seems to be interested above all in giving continuity to the progress shown in the Spanish GP and above all in the tests that followed, a real test bed for the updates integrated by the Japanese house.

“Overall the weekend in Jerez was good considering the test as well – commented # 93 on the eve of the French trip – because we were able to learn important information. Now we come to France to see what is possible. The important thing is to keep building, improving and reducing the distance from the leaders. We made progress in Jerez and now we must always go on. Especially after the test it is important to see how things are going. I have had some good races at Le Mans in the past, while others have been more difficult. It can depend a lot on the conditions – concluded Marquez – but they look good for this weekend“.

On the hunt for redemption he goes instead Pol Espargaròwho after the splendid third place in Losail was no longer able to bring the head of the group back together. “Last year Le Mans was one of the first weekends where we could really start showing our potential – commented the Granolleres rider – I know how much the bike and I have improved since then, so I can’t wait to get back on track and put into practice what we experienced during testing. I did some good races at Le Mans, the cooler conditions and the high levels of grip suit my driving style a lot. Performance in MotoGP is very close at the moment, so we can’t rely on the past. We need to work well from the start of the weekend, qualify well and fight in the race “.