Ducati in great shape in the third free practice session of the French MotoGP Grand Prix, with the host Johann Zarco and Pecco Bagnaia monopolizing the first two positions, unleashing some really impressive times.

Right under the checkered flag, the Pramac Racing driver stopped the clock at 1’30 “537, a new absolute record for the Le Mans track. Time with which he mocked the vice-world champion by just 31 thousandths of a second. he had raised the bar a couple of minutes ago.

The Piedmontese finds himself sandwiched between the two local idols, because in third position we find the leader of the World Championship Fabio Quartararo. “El Diablo” led the session for a long time, but then failed to respond to the Rosse’s blow, even if it must be said that his Yamaha is just 145 thousandths of a second behind.

Compared to yesterday we must point out Marc Marquez’s decisive step forward, even if we must be honest and emphasize that his fourth time is above all thanks to the pull that Quartararo offered him in both runs of the time attack. The Honda rider is also well aware of this, who in fact, after the checkered flag thanked the world champion, who appreciated the gesture.

A step forward also for Jack Miller, who brought the other Ducati of the factory team to fifth position, despite paying three tenths of a second compared to the other two GP22s. Conversely, however, for Aleix Espargaro, who with his Aprilia seemed less brilliant this morning, finding himself almost half a second behind, after yesterday being listed as one of the favorites along with Bagnaia and Quartararo.

This time Honda is not smiling only for Marquez, because this morning they managed to bring Takaaki Nakagami and Pol Espargaro directly into Q2, respectively, credited with the seventh and ninth time, despite the fact that the Spaniard also suffered a rather ruinous crash at turn 7.

On the other hand, the Suzuki cars suffered more than expected, with only Alex Rins who managed to slip into Q2 at the last minute, breaking the eighth time on the end. His team-mate Joan Mir, on the other hand, will have to pass from Q1, having failed to do better than the 12th time.

Unlucky Jorge Martin, who was out for just 3 thousandths despite the tenth time of FP3. To mock him was Enea Bastianini, who remained tenth in the cumulative thanks to the time trial he had printed yesterday in FP2. It is interesting, however, that nine riders have fallen below his performance, which yesterday represented the new record of the French circuit. Among other things, Enea had to park one of his Ducatis on the track due to an obvious engine failure.

With the morning temperatures, the KTM riders emerged again, and they all find themselves forced to pass from Q1. The best of the RC16s was in fact that of Brad Binder, who however did not go beyond the 14th time at just over eight tenths. The South African slipped between the two Mooney VR46 drivers, Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi, respectively 13th and 15th and therefore also in Q1.

Same fate that will befall Fabio Di Giannantonio, 17th, but also to the two Yamahas of Franco Morbidelli and Andrea Dovizioso, who unfortunately continue not to find a key to exploit the M1 in the same way as Quartararo, who also this morning gave him over a second, seeing them close 19 ° and 20 °.

