Ducati’s response arrived in the second free practice session of the French MotoGP Grand Prix. As already happened on several occasions in the first part of the season, it was the Gresini Racing GP21 and not one of the GP22s, which in turn seem to be quite competitive at Le Mans.

After having seen a couple of very interesting laps canceled for having gone beyond the limits of the track, Enea Bastianini set a truly amazing time, dropping down to 1’31 “148, just before slipping into turn 3 and closing his FP2 prematurely. However, the rider from Rimini seems to have found the shape of his best days after a somewhat shady weekend in Jerez.

Nice confirmation also from the Aprilia garage, with Aleix Espargaro slipping in second, just two tenths off the “Bestia” even on a track that in the past had never been particularly friendly to the RS-GP. The other, that of Maverick Vinales, on the other hand, is struggling more: the rider from Roses is 12th and at the moment he would be forced to move from Q1.

Despite the disappointment generated by Suzuki’s retirement at the end of the year, Alex Rins seems really determined to take advantage of his last year on the GSX-RR and perhaps bring some regrets to the House of Hamamatsu: the Spaniard is in fact third at 297 thousandths.

Further behind his teammate Joan Mir, eighth, who also had to deal with a crash at turn 7. The same point where Darryn Binder, Alex Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi, who finished 16th, also ended up wheels in the air. All unharmed, even if their mistakes will certainly cost the mechanics a lot of work.

In fourth and fifth position we find the best of the Ducati GP22s, namely those of the host Johann Zarco and Pecco Bagnaia. The Frenchman gave a thrill, cutting in the gravel after going long at Turn 2 and jumping at very high speed on his return to the track at the chicane, fortunately without crossing other bikes on his way.

The vice-world champion, on the other hand, was unable to make the most of the soft tire, aborting several laps in order not to offer the hook to those who followed him. Pecco, however, commanded the standings before the time attack, followed by the world leader Fabio Quartararo, at the end of the sixth, for which the same is true. The two therefore seem to be the ones credited with the best pace. “El Diablo” then took advantage of this FP2 to also make comparative tests with the new swingarm that Yamaha had brought for the first time in the Jerez tests.

As for the other Desmosedici factories, Jorge Martin and Jack Miller occupy the ninth and tenth position. The Australian, very long in the gravel at turn 8 in the final, but at the moment would be forced to pass from Q1, because Brad Binder also got in front of him, seventh and protagonist of a decisive step forward with his KTM compared to FP1.

But above all because Pol Espargaro would be qualified for Q2 at the moment with the performance he had achieved this morning with his Honda. For the RC213Vs, however, FP2 was really troubled, because the best was that of the Granollers driver in 13th position, followed by that of Marc Marquez, again the protagonist of a miraculous rescue, this time at turn 7.

A little further ahead of the two Honda Repsol we find Franco Morbidelli, 11th and he too is currently out of Q2 for a matter of thousandths. However, the weekend did not start too well for the Yamaha rider, who crashed into the second crash of the day in FP2, this time at turn 10.

As for the other Italians, the 15th time of Fabio Di Giannantonio, first among the rookies, is good. After shining with the tenth time in FP1, Luca Marini is instead set back 17th behind his teammate Bezzecchi, falling in turn at turn 3. Andrea Dovizioso only 19th with the Yamaha RNF.