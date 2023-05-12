Le Mans, Espargaró starts well

With second place in FP2 at Le Mans, Aleix I will espargaro he secured a straight through to Q2 of the French Grand Prix. The Catalan Aprilia rider stopped the clock at 1:31.069, giving up only in front of the performance of Jack Miller’s KTM, which confirmed the period of extraordinary form.

Espargaró at Le Mans must also reverse the trend of a season in which he was among the sure protagonists. The Spaniard has accumulated only 29 points in the first four weekends of the season: also due to three zeros and too many crashes, those crashes that are a bogeyman not to be underestimated at Le Mans. This afternoon, with the medium compound on the front, many riders crashed, and the Aprilia rider raised the alarm in view of the weekend.

Espargaró’s words

“Even today with the bike it was delicate, the first time attack was a bit slow and then I pushed and did two really strong laps. It didn’t go badly, it’s a shame the cold because it affects us so much. Especially the work with the front tire is really difficult, only the soft works“, these are Espargaró’s words to Sky Sport MotoGP. “In general, the bike is responding well, but we have to be careful with the tyres, because keeping the front in temperature is difficult: this morning it was certainly colder and there was less grip, there weren’t any crashes because we all started as usual with the soft tire in front. In the afternoon, with a little more heat and since we don’t have many softs, we all used the medium and in 10 minutes there were 10 crashes. Then we went back to using the soft and we never crashed again. It means the average doesn’t work and it’s not the first time this season has happened. Obviously it’s too cold to use the harder tyre, so it’s really difficult for us riders and for the teams to organize so many sessions with only one option available at the front“.

“You should have at least one more set of softs“, he continued. “It’s a matter not only of going fast but also of safety: the K isn’t working (the average, ed), we go from P to H but you can’t use the hard one at Le Mans in this cold: doing a race, qualifying and free practice sessions with only 4-5 front tires is impossible to manage. It is also a matter of safety, but it is difficult to change now“.