Le Mans, Binder still protagonist

The duel between “Pecco” Bagnaia and Marc Marquez overshadowed Brad’s great work Binder. In fact, the South African ran a splendid Sprint at Le Mans, conquering a well-deserved second position, the result of the great growth of the KTM and also of the quality of the overtaking by the #33: very decisive on Luca Marini, shrewd in taking advantage of the skirmishes between Bagnaia and Marquez, eating ten titles in one bite.

With these nine points, Binder is a candidate as Bagnaia’s biggest rival, overtaking Marco Bezzecchi in the drivers’ standings and taking second place: the South African is now -23 behind the world champion. These are his words after the Sprint.

Binder’s words

“I got off to a great start today, My KTM clicks very well and it’s something that I carry in my pocket. Today was a very good race, difficult for me because I had some problems this morning, but somehow we managed to solve some of them, but I was suffering a lot on the accelerator today. I know how to fix it for tomorrow’s race and I can’t wait to give everything on Sunday as well“, these are the words of the South African a Sky Sports MotoGP. “It’s clear that in today’s race I was missing something in terms of grip entering the corners and also gas, but it was fun and I think tomorrow we will be able to find a little more grip and I expect to be a little more in line“.

Work for tomorrow

“I think Mugello will be even better for us because our bike corners well and the longer corners seem to suit our bike quite well. For now I’m very happy with how everything is going, we want to keep going like this and score as many points as possible“added Binder. “As for the choice of tires for tomorrow, I think I will keep the soft, but we have to do something about the base of the bike. We need to put more balance on the rear to give us better grip. If we manage to do this it will be easier to manage the race, we have a margin to work with and therefore I am enthusiastic in view of tomorrow’s race. I think we will be able to do a good job“.