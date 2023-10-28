The LCR Honda Castrol team said in a statement on Saturday that Alex Rins underwent surgery on Thursday in Madrid at the Hospital Ruber Internacional and the result of the operation was positive. “Doctors Vila and Gómez Arrayas performed the surgery to remove the hernia that had been detected and to resolve the compartment syndrome in the right leg. Alex is now home and starting the recovery process. The next few days will be crucial to determine the timing and next stages of his recovery path”, concludes the statement from the Monegasque team.

Rins underwent two surgeries last June, once to apply braces to his injured leg and then ten days later to repair damage to his right tibia, fibula and ankle, a serious injury that has kept him out since from the championship, returning on and off but without a definitive solution.

After yet another comeback in the Indonesian GP, ​​where he placed ninth, in Australia last week the Spaniard from the LCR team was forced to withdraw due to unexpected pain in his leg bone. This has raised fears of a more serious injury, with the possibility of a long recovery, to the point that he may not be able to return to the Honda LCR this season and miss the Valencia tests with his new team, Yamaha . “If Rins doesn’t participate in the Valencia tests I don’t think he will change anything,” his new teammate Fabio Quartararo said on Thursday.

However, as Motorsport.com has learned, the injury is not that serious, the sheath was simply pinching the nerve with the well-known compartment syndrome, and once settled in the operating room, in LCR they do not exclude the possibility of Rins returning in two weeks at the Malaysian Grand Prix.