The Austrian manufacturer has four places in the premier class, two in the factory team, where Brad Binder and Jack Miller have a contract for next season, and another two in the Tech3 satellite team, under the GasGas colours.

The latter currently includes Pol Espargaró, who signed for two seasons but was injured throughout the year due to a bad accident in Portugal, and Augusto Fernandez, the only rider of the brand without a contract for next year. The intention to keep the two Spaniards in the French team has forced KTM to look for places to give a seat to Pedro Acosta, the rider from Murcia who is currently fighting for the Moto2 championship.

After Dorna refused to free up the two seats left by Suzuki following its exit from MotoGP at the end of last season, KTM has been looking for an alternative among the current teams on the grid.

A first contact with the Gresini team was made during the Dutch Grand Prix. However, Paolo Ciabatti, manager of Borgo Panigale, immediately wanted to put options in the field, assuring that the agreement will be extended beyond 2024. Nothing has been signed at the moment, but everything suggests that Nadia Padovani will keep the partnership with Ducati.

After this second refusal, KTM probed Lucio Cecchinello’s team, which has a contract with Honda until the end of 2024. “I want to be totally honest and transparent. About ten days ago I received a kind phone call from Francesco Guidotti [team manager KTM] in which he calmly and independently told me that from the Silverstone Grand Prix onwards, KTM would like to begin to understand how to move forward for the future,” Cecchinello told GPone.

“They are interested in fielding another team in MotoGP, and not just Pedro Acosta, for next year,” suggesting that KTM is looking to take two places, aiming to field six riders in 2024.

“He asked me what my situation was for 2024 and I told him that I signed a three-year contract with Honda that expires at the end of 2024. The phone call ended like this and we never spoke again,” continued Cecchinello.

Since its arrival in MotoGP as an independent team, LCR has always been associated with the golden wing brand. “I have a contract with Honda for 2024 and it’s not my intention to break it. I’ve been in MotoGP with Honda for 18 years, next year it will be my 19th year. It’s clear that it would be difficult for me to leave. I feel like a Honda man”.

Alex Rins, LCR-Honda Photo by: Marc Fleury

“Rins is negotiating with Yamaha”.

In the same interview, the former Italian rider addresses the situation of Alex Rins, the spearhead of his project who, everything suggests, has open negotiations with Yamaha for 2024, despite having signed with Honda and LCR until the end of that year.

“Alex signed a contract with HRC for two seasons, 2023 and 2024, but with an option to leave if he received an offer from a factory team. Last year there had already been negotiations between Rins and Yamaha, which didn’t go through because Franco Morbidelli stayed, but this motivated Alex’s manager to insert that clause,” explains Cecchinello.

What is not clear is whether Honda maintained, in that contract, a preemptive right on Rins to bring him to the official Repsol team if an offer from an external manufacturer arrived.

“Rins has received an offer from Yamaha and his manager has started talks with them and with Honda, but I’m not part of this process. I don’t have all the information, I can only say that it would be a shame for us to lose Alex, he’s a great rider,” he stressed.

Although Cecchinello admits Rins is “taking his time to reflect”, the Italian believes staying with Honda could be the best option for the Spaniard.

“Continuing in this project would make sense, he has already won a race (Austin) and the bike will grow faster than expected with a renewed commitment from HRC. On the other hand, Yamaha offers a place in a factory team, so the conditions will probably be different.”

Whatever Rins’ decision, everything suggests that in 2024 he will be with Yamaha or the Repsol Honda team, so the LCR will have to look for an alternative. “We will take some time until Silverstone [il primo fine settimana di agosto] because until then many things can happen, and there we will take stock of the situation”.

A situation in which the ex-rider and Honda are at loggerheads, because while Lucio undertakes to hire a well-known rider established in the category, HRC is lobbying to hire Iker Lecuona, a possibility they don’t like.