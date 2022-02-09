Honda completed its presentations for the 2022 MotoGP season today.The highlight was clearly yesterday when the new RC213V was unveiled. Today, however, the colors of the two bikes of the LCR Team were to be discovered, which Lucio Cecchinello’s team showed with two distinct streaming events.

After all, even if the structure is one, the two riders are sporting different liveries since last season and therefore it was chosen to show separately the two bikes of confirmed Alex Marquez and Takaaki Nakagami, both of which will be in factory configuration again this year.

First it was the Spaniard’s turn, ready to start his third year in the premier class after a 2021 that was objectively below expectations. In his debut season, with the factory team colors, the former Moto2 world champion had managed to get on the podium twice, at Le Mans and Aragon. A booty that he was unable to repeat once he passed through the satellite structure, but always with an official RC213V, having to settle for fourth place in Portimao as the best result.

The colors of his 2022 bike have remained practically unchanged compared to last season, which are also what we could define as “classics” of the Monegasque team in recent years, with green representing Castrol, red linked to the Givi brand and blue instead marks the link with HRC.

Photogallery: Alex Marquez’s Honda RC213V 2022

Photogallery: Alex Marquez's Honda RC213V 2022

On the other side of the garage there will always be Nakagami, for whom this will be the fifth season with the team, but only the second with a bike identical to those of the factory team. The Japanese is still looking for his first podium in the premier class, having missed it on several occasions and wasting probably the most sensational at Aragon in 2020, when he crashed on the first lap after taking pole position.

Also for Takaaki the colors of the RC213V are not a surprise compared to the past, even if there are some variations. The main sponsor is once again the Japanese oil company Idemitsu, so the livery is always red and white like the colors of its logo. The novelty is that the black and gold, last year only present in the lower part of the fairing, now occupy the fairing, the tail and the part immediately under the saddle, so the effect is a more aggressive and captivating color.

Photogallery: Takaaki Nakagami’s Honda RC213V 2022