Alex Rins will miss the next two rounds of the 2023 MotoGP season – the German Grand Prix at Sachsenring from June 16-18 and the Dutch Grand Prix at Assen from June 23-25 ​​- after being injured in the first stage of the current hat-trick of the premier class, at Mugello last weekend.

The Catalan rider crashed in the Sprint in Italy and it was quickly confirmed that his injury was serious: a fractured tibia and fibula which, of course, forced him to miss Sunday’s main race.

His team principal Lucio Cecchinello confirmed that at the Careggi University Hospital in Florence, where he was transferred from the circuit, he underwent a first surgery to stabilize his leg with an external fixator and reduce swelling.

After spending a couple of days under observation, Rins has been given the all-clear by doctors to travel to Spain on Monday, where he will undergo a second operation, even if it means he won’t race until after the summer break.

The Honda satellite team confirmed it in a statement: “Alex Rins will leave today (Monday 12 June) for Spain to continue his healing process after the injury sustained last Saturday at the Italian Grand Prix.”

“With his tibia and fibula immobilized with an external fixator, Alex will undergo a second surgery later this week in Madrid to internally fix the bones and begin recovery. The Spanish rider will miss the German and Dutch Grands Prix.”

It should be noted that the LCR team will not replace Rins at Sachsenring, while it remains to be seen what the decision will be for Assen. The Spaniard will only return to racing on the weekend of August 4-6, when the British Grand Prix takes place at Silverstone.