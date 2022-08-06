For the second time this season – the first was in Portimao – Johann Zarco he centered pole position on his very fast Ducati of the Pramac team, setting the best time in Q2 of the qualifying of the British GP, at the Silverstone circuit. On the English track, the French rider, third in the world classification and best in the championship among the Ducati fans, preceded Aprilia by an excellent Maverick Vinales and the Ducati of Jack Miller, which completes the first row. ‘Only’ fourth the leader of the World Championship, Fabio Quartararo. Also of note is the splendid sixth place for Aleix espargarò, who managed to gain the second row despite the leg injury suffered in the fall that saw him protagonist during the PL4. These are the statements of the first three finishers to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP.

Johann Zarco (1st, Ducati Pramac): “Delighted because this is a historic track, going fast here gives a lot of pleasure. I’ve been doing pretty well since yesterday, today I took another step forward. In FP4, doing 59.0 with the hard tire at the back gave me confidence. Immediately in qualifying when we went to the soft, things were easy for me. The lap on the second tire was immediately good ”.

Maverick Vinales (2nd, Aprilia): “The weekend is very good for now. I am delighted with the Aprilia way of doing, because we are building everything very well, on a solid basis. We must continue like this, keep pushing, giving everything and building a good team. For the moment it is ideal for me ”.

Jack Miller (3rd, Ducati): “I had a lot of fun, when the weather is good like today this track is really fun. The track is long, old school. I had a lot of fun and like I told the guys before, I don’t think I could have gone much faster. The ride was honestly very good and clean. I found myself a couple of times on the limit on the front, but I had a lot of fun. When you take home a ride like this it’s really very nice ”.