KTM means business

As is known the KTM he is leaving no stone unturned in his goal of achieving success in MotoGP, as demonstrated by the hirings from Ducati or even just the package of top-level test riders such as Dani Pedrosa and Pol Espargarò.

As emerged last year, the Austrian team is working closely with the technology department with Red Bull F1, taking advantage of the partnership between the two companies. It is no mystery that in the last two years KTM has been taking advantage of the headquarters of the team directed by Christian Horner in Milton Keynes to refine its aerodynamics.

Newey's help

During an interview with the Swiss from SpeedweekKTM's number one Pit Beirer spoke precisely about this collaboration: “The introduction of the budget cap in F1 has freed up resources for us, that we received a huge opening. With this friendship and this partnership we were able to use their know-how. And what F1 has learned about aerodynamics is a thousand times superior to MotoGP.”

Specifically, Beirer then underlined the importance of Adrian Newey in the joint project: “Our bike has become a missile from an aerodynamic point of view thanks to this collaboration. Newey? Horner asked me not to use him too much, because he needs him for Max's car. We were able to exploit Newey's men and he looked at everything. We didn't have to deal with him on a daily basis, but he gave us the reassurance that his men were on the right track. F1 technicians look at a motorbike with completely different eyes from ours and they literally opened our eyes about many things.”