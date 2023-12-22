Jack Miller made his debut with KTM this year and immediately shone, taking fourth place in the Sprint at Portimão, the very first race of the year, and finishing on the podium in the Sunday race at Jerez. After the first four rounds of the season, the Australian was fourth in the championship, but failed to secure a podium again, finishing the season in 11th place.

Over the summer, Miller consistently fell back during races, going from first to 15th place at Silverstone, before moving up when the rain came, or from third to 15th place at the Red Bull Ring. Pit Beirer was the first to say he was surprised to see his rider in trouble, despite the fact that he was a top rider at the start of the year.

“I don't have an explanation for his performance,” the KTM boss admitted to Speedweek. “It's a shame, because Jack made us improve, he opened up new paths for us with his working methods and the way he set up the bike. From the beginning he was immediately the fastest KTM rider, then Brad Binder took benefited enormously from Jack's work for the team, while Jack was unable to benefit from his own development work. This summer he was simply distracted.”

Beirer suspects that the cause of this distraction is linked to the fact that Miller became a father at the end of the summer: “Starting a family in the middle of the season perhaps has consequences for a driver. But we supported Jack all year, because we haven't identified any obvious errors, other than the fact that it sometimes slips.”

Jack Miller

For his part, Francesco Guidotti was not surprised by the ups and downs of the season, but said he was above all impressed by the speed with which the Australian adapted to the KTM. “He started very well, he was very motivated and he surprised me a lot because he managed to immediately bring the bike to a certain level”, declared the official team manager to the official MotoGP website. “After five years on another bike, I expected his adaptation to ours to be more difficult. But I also expected ups and downs. With 20 races, a lot can change.”

Instead, Beirer struggled to make the connection between Miller's performance and a particular technical aspect of the KTM, even though he achieved better results with the carbon frame arriving late in the season. For Beirer, the main reason for his rider's poor form was a lack of confidence in the bike and a desire to do too much.

“We enter a negative spiral, because the rider wants to prove something to us, he attacks even more and retreats even faster. When a MotoGP rider's confidence is dented, it becomes difficult. That's why Jack didn't have any positive moments during the summer In the last three Grands Prix, with the transition to the carbon frame, hope has returned.”

Jack Miller ended the season with a crash in Valencia, but at that moment he was leading the race, confirming the progress made in previous Grands Prix: “Jack had two good races with eighth place in Sepang and ninth in Doha In Valencia we brought him back to the level he had in the spring in terms of speed.”

Guidotti now hopes that his driver will learn from his difficulties to be more consistent in 2024: “We like him because his personality and his attitude have been incredible for this new challenge. He is fast, I think he has learned a lot from this season and we Let's wait for next year to be better.”