KTM did not perform as spectacularly as Ducati in the three days of testing in Sepang, but the Austrian brand is decidedly more optimistic than at the same stage a year ago. In 2023, it had a difficult test before putting things right to become the main rival of the Italian bikes in Portimão, in the season-opening GP. This week, KTM was able to …Continue reading

#MotoGP #KTM #times #reflect #RC16