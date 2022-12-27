As reported by Motorsport.com a few months ago, KTM – who share title sponsor Red Bull with the reigning F1 champions – have been working closely with the Milton Keynes-based team to develop aerodynamic packages for 2023.
In 2022, KTM scored two victories thanks to Miguel Oliveira, now a RNF Aprilia emigrate, and achieved its highest points haul in the … Continue reading
#MotoGP #KTM #link #Red #Bull #big #boost
Trost restarts: “Too much pain, I wanted to give up. Instead, now I’m fighting”
Alessia, having overcome a widespread inflammation, is now based in the barracks of her Fiamme Gialle in Ostia and is...
Leave a Reply