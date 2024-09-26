On Saturday morning at Misano, KTM had already tested a new front aerodynamics with an unusual wing design that was decidedly more curved around the mudguard and with a protrusion that reached the limit allowed by the regulations, giving it a strange shape that allowed the Austrian team to make a bit of fun of itself.

It is curious, in fact, that Pedro Acosta nicknamed this front configuration Dumbo for its conspicuous… elephant ears. It is a modular element that technicians can add or remove depending on the characteristics of the track and the temperatures”.

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing Photo credit: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

This change seems to improve the stability of the front of the RC16, but it could have a drawback: “When there is grip it gives us stability, but we have to evaluate on very hot circuits whether there is a risk of overheating the tyre. An interesting aspect is that if on Friday in the first run we see that this solution does not work well, it will be enough to remove it. It is not a decisive element”.

It is a good option that allows to expand the setup possibilities during a race weekend. It will be interesting to see tomorrow morning if it will be seen in Mandalika and if KTM will keep this concept in the Indonesian weekend…