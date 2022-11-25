Ducati is at the forefront of development in MotoGP and the innovations of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer are becoming the benchmark for other brands. Fins, wings, spoilers, height adjusters… these are elements that appeared for the first time on a Desmosedici GP and which, over time, were introduced on the rest of the bikes on the grid.

Once the process is complete, the differences between manufacturers are once again minimal, as all bikes are equipped with similar solutions.

In this sense, there are several who have asked to limit the development of certain areas or, directly, to ban certain elements, such as the lowering device. Among the main arguments are the higher costs and the negative influence on the show.

In particular, the lowering device was introduced gradually: at first it was only used to lower the rear at the start, then it started to be used when exiting corners and finally it became a mobile device that can be used at any point of the circuit.

A similar solution was also tested on the front earlier this year, and while the system didn’t prove too useful, the FIM was quick to ban this latest version from 2023.

Ducati has also brought wings back into vogue, coming to apply them in the form of fins also to the codon. An idea which in the final part of the season was also copied by the Japanese of Honda, Suzuki and Yamaha.

Ducati’s rivals have never hidden their concern about the arms race being carried out at Borgo Panigale and have been trying for some time to have the regulation ban the use of many of the innovations introduced in recent seasons.

“In MotoGP almost every manufacturer except Ducati has decided to ban aerodynamic aids and various height adjustment devices,” KTM managing director Stefan Pierer told Speedweek. “Neither Yamaha, nor Honda, nor Aprilia nor we want these systems.”

The four brands involved even fear an escalation by Ducati. The current regulatory cycle will end after the 2026 season and already this summer Gigi Dall’Igna had mooted the idea of ​​launching a hybrid engine, which would have reduced the displacement while maintaining the same power.

However, the Ducati Corse boss is unlikely to push through with such a radical proposition, and KTM is already preparing to block it.

“Carmelo Ezpeleta, Dorna’s big boss, reminded us at the Austrian GP that this type of regulation change can only be validated with the unanimous agreement of the manufacturers involved,” Hubert Trunkenpolz, board member of Dorna, also told Speedweek. director of KTM and head of marketing of the company, “And there will never be unanimity on the subject of hybrid engines, because Aprilia, Yamaha, Honda and ourselves are against it.”

KTM even advocates an opposite approach to Ducati’s, with Pierer emphasizing the need to “save money”, which can already be seen in the form of his involvement. The Austrian group participates with three different brands (KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas) in all three categories, but with the same bike.

“There is no specific brand development for Moto3 or MotoGP,” said Pierer, who does not foresee an exit from “any championship” in the future. “We are building on a platform strategy, well known in the automotive sector. In MotoGP, we would need an additional budget of 45 million a year if we wanted to manage a development directly for GasGas.”