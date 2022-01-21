The Austrian team of the KTM enters its sixth season of the World Championship with high ambitions, with the hope of being able to compete regularly for the podium, eliminating the ups and downs shown in 2021. To achieve its goals, the works team has decided to confirm riders Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder, and to bring Australian Moto2 world champion Remy Gardner and his Spanish rival Raul Fernandez to the Tech3 customer team. The Austrians have decided to take the veils off their next bike January 27, as communicated on social networks today.

MotoGP presentation calendar 2022

January 15: Gresini Racing

January 24: WithU Yamaha RNF

January 27: KTM, Tech3

February 2: Pramac

February 4: Yamaha, Suzuki

February 7: Ducati

February 8: Honda HRC

To be announced: Aprilia, Mooney VR46